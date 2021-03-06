Royal Family Members Confronting Prince Harry And Meghan Markle In California?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle left the royal family of their own accord and have seemingly ruffled feathers ever since. While we all anxiously await what the pair will reveal in their upcoming interview with Oprah, Gossip Cop has seen a number of reports detailing various members of the royal family flying over the big pond to put a stop to all this rubbish. We looked into each story, check out our findings below.

Queen Elizabeth Lands In LA

The cover story of New Idea claimed “queen lands in LA” beside a photograph of Queen Elizabeth exiting an airplane for a “tense showdown with Meghan.” The story itself… was not about that. The tabloid immediately backtracked and said Queen Elizabeth was not in Los Angeles, but was only “preparing for a long-haul flight” after deciding “enough is enough.” This is an egregious bait and switch story that paraded a more scandalous story than it was prepared to tell. Queen Elizabeth hasn’t left the United Kingdom since the pandemic began, so the story was bogus.

Prince William And Kate Middleton Arrive

Woman’s Day claimed Prince William and Kate Middleton “land in America” for a battle with the Sussexes. The tabloid immediately backtracked and said Middleton and Prince William were “finalizing plans” to travel to Los Angeles. In yet another blatant bait and switch, the tabloid said Prince William concluded that “he will have to turn up and buzz his brother through a security box in Beverly Hills just to save the monarchy’s reputation.” As Gossip Cop has already pointed out, international travel is ill-advised during COVID-19. This misleading story was easily debunked.

Just Kate Middleton This Time

New Idea combined the previous two stories when it claimed Queen Elizabeth had asked Middleton to fly to Los Angeles and talk some sense into the Sussexes. Middleton was “prepared to fly to California” and read the riot act to the renegade royals. The tabloid used a photo from 2013 and pretended it was a “secret London meeting,” so you can see the tabloid cannot be trusted. Middleton isn’t leaving the United Kingdom any time soon, so the story was completely bogus.

Markle Comes Crawling Back

In a minor twist to this tired narrative, Star claimed that Markle and Prince Harry were flying back to the UK so they could beg for the queen’s forgiveness. For no reason in particular, the couple realized they made “a huge mistake,” and were having secret talks with Queen Elizabeth about a return. Apparently, “Harry had all these high hopes about living this amazing, glamorous life in LA and they’ve all been shattered as he and Meghan struggle to adjust to the real world.” You won’t be surprised to hear that this story is totally false. Markle won’t be flying to England while she’s pregnant, and the interview with Oprah Winfrey proves this return is simply not happening.

