Royal Baby Boom? Report Says Princess Beatrice And Kate Middleton Also Are Pregnant After Princess Eugenie Gave Birth Last Month

Princess Eugenie gave birth to her first son, August, last month. However, months ago, a tabloid claimed that Kate Middleton and Princess Beatrice were also pregnant at the time. Gossip Cop held off on reporting the story, but we can clarify this rumor now.

Royal Baby Boom!

Five months ago, New Idea alleged that Middleton, Princess Beatrice, and Princess Eugenie were all expecting. The tabloid teased readers with photos of Middleton and Princess Beatrice with what seemed to be the two royal family members sporting baby bumps. However, upon further reading, the magazine wrote a much different narrative.

According to a “palace insider” Middleton was planning on baby number four while Princess Beatrice was working on her first child just months after her wedding to Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi. Gossip Cop would like to interject that this “insider” already sounds untrustworthy. The source claimed that Middleton and Princess Beatrice were “working on” having children, but the tabloid alleged the royals were already pregnant.

Princess Beatrice Hopped On The Baby Train?

The source further revealed that “The Queen and Prince Phillip will be delighted to have yet another great-grandchild and it would be the perfect present next year for Phillip’s 100th birthday.” The source added that it would be “tremendous news for the royals” and wouldn’t have been surprised if “Beatrice has a baby soon as well so, we could have a royal pregnancy boom.” Again, this sounds an awful lot like hearsay. Still, the insider stated that the news couldn’t have come at a better time for the royals who were dealing with the aftermath of the allegations against Prince Andrew.

Kate Middleton’s Desire For Fourth Baby

The tipster continued that Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York, was looking forward to becoming a grandmother. “The Queen has always said that whatever her faults, Sarah has been a good mother and I’m sure she would be a wonderful grandmother as well,” said the insider. As for the Duchess of Cambridge, the source divulged that Middleton “would definitely” want to have another baby before she turned 40 and another girl “would be wonderful.” The supposed informant claimed that the Cambridges were enjoying their time in Norfolk during the lockdown, concluding, “It’s been as close as they could get to a normal family life and Kate to keep it going, she wants to make the most of this time.”

Gossip Cop Can Clear Up This Royal Mess

Gossip Cop isn’t sure where this insider got its information from because the report is false. The only nugget truth was that Princess Eugenie was indeed pregnant when the story came out, as had already been widely reported. Kate Middleton and Princess Beatrice were not. Middleton has stated before that she isn’t looking to have any more children which the source should know if it is a true “palace insider.” Princess Beatrice is still newlywed, there is a possibility she could have a child soon, but the news will more than likely be announced by Buckingham Palace, not a random tabloid with no insight.

The Tabloids Don’t Really Have Insight On The Royals

Gossip Cop would also like to point out that New Idea has been debunked by us before. Earlier this month, the tabloid alleged that Kate Middleton was flying out to Los Angeles to confront Meghan Markle. The magazine had claimed last year that Middleton was expecting another baby. Gossip Cop busted these bogues narratives at the time.

We can’t tell readers what to do, but trusting these tabloids is something we strongly advise against.

More News From Gossip Cop

Prince Charles Traveling To America To Strip Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Of Their Titles?

‘Property Brothers’ Lawsuit Reveals How Much It Cost Homeowners To Appear On The Show

Denise Richards’s Daughter Just Turned 17 And Looks Just Like Her Famous Father

Who Is Lily From AT&T? All About Milana Vayntrub

Report: Mark Harmon Cancelled ‘NCIS: New Orleans’ Over Scott Bakula Feud