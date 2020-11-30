Report: Joanna Gaines Fighting With Chip Over 'Fixer Upper' Reboot News Report: Joanna Gaines Fighting With Chip Over 'Fixer Upper' Reboot
Rosie O'Donnell's Daughter Vivi Just Turned 18, See Her Gorgeous Photos

Rosie O'Donnell wearing a teal tunic over a black top on the red carpet
(Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock.com)

Rosie O’Donnell’s kids are growing up so fast, it’s enough to give anyone whiplash. One of O’Donnell’s daughters, Vivienne, recently turned 18-years-old, and of course, the comedian took to social media to celebrate. It’s clear from her Instagram post shouting out her teen’s birthday that O’Donnell is one proud mom.

Rosie O'Donnell's Birthday Girl

Rosie O’Donnell welcomed Vivienne Rose O’Donnell, or Vivi, in 2002 with her then-wife Kelli Carpenter (the two separated in 2007). Though her moms have split up, both women posted touching tributes to the blonde teenager. O’Donnell’s message was quick and to the point, with the comedian captioning her Instagram slideshow,

how did it happen - my girl vivi is 18 ! happy birthday sweet funny smart u - i am so lucky to be ur mom …

Even More Sweet Pics Of Vivi

O’Donnell clearly wasn’t done celebrating her daughter’s big day and posted a second photo of Vivi wearing a hoodie as a small, adorable puppy hung out of her hood.

Carpenter also posted a touching birthday tribute to Vivi, writing, “Happy 18th Birthday Vivi! I could not be more proud of the strong, kind, smart and adventurous young woman that you have become.” Her message to the teen was full of advice for the young lady as she officially became an adult.

You are a ray of light in each person’s life that you have touched. I know as you move ahead that you will achieve amazing things, but not without obstacles. But those will only make you stronger and smarter.

With two such caring women looking out for her, Vivi’s future looks quite bright indeed. With so many role models and successful women in her life, how could her future be anything but?

    • B Brianna Morton

      Brianna Morton was once duped by a tabloid. Once. Since then, she’s dedicated her life to exposing those gossip rags for the liars they are. Nothing’s better than celebrity gossip, and nothing’s worse than falling for false rumors.

