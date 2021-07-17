Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Refusing To Marry Fiance Jason Statham After Five-Year Engagement?

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Jason Statham have been together for 11 years and engaged for five. One tabloid is reporting the reason the couple hasn’t walked down the aisle yet is due to Huntington-Whiteley thinking it’s silly. Gossip Cop investigates.

No Wedding In Sight?

The Globe is reporting that Huntington-Whiteley and Statham have no desire to get married despite being together for over a decade. “Of course someday Rosie would like to be Jason’s wife, but when she thinks of putting on a long white dress and walking down the aisle like a blushing bride, the whole idea seems silly after she’s spent a third of her life with her man,” an unnamed insider tells the outlet.

According to the source, the model “looks at the engagement as a commitment on its own, and she feels signing their names on a piece of paper won’t change anything.” The couple has a 4-year-old son together, and the publication explains that he is her main priority. “Once Jack arrived, Rosie’s modeling career was back on, and Jason was busy filming three movies back-to-back. There just wasn’t time to squeeze in a wedding!” the insider says.

“She’s not saying she won’t get up one day and tell Jason, ‘Honey, let’s get married today,’ but right now, there is no wedding date,” the source concludes. “If they do eventually decide to tie the knot, it will probably be a small, last-minute ceremony with just a handful of guests.”

Gossip Cop’s Take

Why is this even a story? Every couple does things at their own time and pace. They don’t need to justify taking it slow. If they want to stay engaged for the rest of their lives it’s their business. If they so choose, they can get married at any time they want, their priorities are different. Like the article mentioned, they have a kid, two busy careers, and they are renovating their new home after moving from LA to London. If anything, those are reasons to believe Huntington-Whiteley takes their relationship seriously and doesn’t think a future with Statham is silly. It’s 2021. Everyone just survived a pandemic where no one got married anyway and a woman doesn’t have to justify her relationship.

The Factless And The Furious

The Globe’s affiliate publications have spread lies about the couple for about as long as they have been together. The couple was apparently living separate lives back in 2018. At one point, Huntington-Whiteley had allegedly had enough of her partner’s partying. Another article said the Fast & Furious star was driving the model crazy in quarantine. Gossip Cop found all rumors to be false, proving that this outlet isn’t trustworthy.

