Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Fed Up With Jason Statham’s Partying?

EXCLUSIVE

Truth rating: 0

By Andrew Shuster |

Are Jason Statham and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley having relationship problems over his supposed partying? That’s what one of the tabloids is reporting. Gossip Cop can set record straight.

“Rosie & Jason On The Rocks” reads a headline in the latest Life & Style. The magazine claims that Statham’s longtime partner, with whom he shares a child, is forcing him to sell his home above L.A.’s Sunset Strip. The couple resides in Beverly Hills with their young son, and according to the magazine, she wanted her fiancé to get rid of his “man cave” to prove that his “bad boy days are behind him.”

A supposed source tells the magazine that the two “get into huge bust-ups over his late nights out,” adding, “Rosie’s getting sick and tired of Jason going out late with his guy friends. She thinks they’re a bad influence, especially now that they’ve got a son.” According to the unknown insider, Statham agreed to sell his house as he’s “trying to make more of an effort to be the perfect partner.”

The tabloid’s report is bogus. Statham is in fact selling his home above the Sunset Strip, but not because Huntington-Whiteley demanded it. According to Variety, the action star stands to make a $4 million profit by selling the home, which is the more likely reason he listed it. Still, Gossip Cop ran the story by Huntington-Whiteley’s rep, who tells us it’s “crazy.” The supermodel’s spokesperson adds, “I can’t believe they are even reporting this kind of stuff when our world is going through a pandemic.” We agree, but unfortunately, we can also believe it.

It should be noted, Life & Style’s story is an updated version of a nearly identical article that its sister publication, OK!, published back in November. At the time, Statham had just sold a beach house he owned in Malibu. The magazine wrongly reported that Huntington-Whiteley forced him to sell the house because he was “using it as a place to party.” Sound familiar? Do the tabloids really plan on recycling this same untrue premise every time Statham unloads a property?

This also wouldn’t be the first time that Life & Style has attempted to create a rift between the couple. Back in 2018, Gossip Cop busted the tabloid for falsely claiming Statham and Huntington-Whiteley were “living separate lives.” They’ve been going strong since we debunked that phony article. In fact, the actor and the model are currently self-isolating with their son at their Beverly Hills home during the coronavirus shutdown.