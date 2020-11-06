Rose McGowan Broke A Bone While Catching Up On US Election Results

Like most of us, Rose McGowan is stressed about the current election—so much so that she broke a bone!
The Charmed star took to Instagram on Thursday to share a pic of herself in the hospital with a cast on her arm. Turns out, she took a little tumble while checking on the election results on her smartphone. Alongside the post, the 47-year-old actress and activist wrote: “Reading US election results while on the stairs = bone break.”
McGowan also used the opportunity to comment about the state of America’s healthcare system, noting: “It cost $250 in Mexico for my emergency room visit, compared to a likely 10k hospital bill in California for the same accident. USA is not the land of the free, it’s the land of the overcharged. #bigpharma#usa????????#mexico???????? OUCH”
In a comment, the actress added: “I’m very lucky that it’s low cost for me. But to come from the wealthiest country on earth and really see how shafted people in the US are without knowing it is heartbreaking. All countries must do better for their people.”
If you’re wondering why McGowan was in Mexico, we had the same question. Turn out, she lives there! When a reader responded to her post by saying, “Why not stay there?” the feisty actress explained: "Yes. I am… My father built a tiny house in the Baja sur 20 years ago. This land is in my blood. I came here to heal my spirit and it’s working!”
The former Scream queen is known for being outspoken about her beliefs. She was one of the public figures to speak out about disgraced movie mogul and convicted rapist Harvey Weinstein during the #MeToo movement, alongside actresses such as Salma Hayek, Gwyneth Paltrow, Patricia Arquette, Mila Sorvino, and Ashely Judd.
McGowan also uses Twitter to espouse her spirited political opinions, which are often quite controversial. She’s openly criticized both Democratic and Republican parties.
We hope you get better soon, Rose!