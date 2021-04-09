Rose Leslie Worried Angelina Jolie Wants To ‘Steal’ Kit Harrington?

Is Rose Leslie concerned Kit Harrington is getting too close to Angelina Jolie? That’s what one tabloid was claiming this time last year. Gossip Cop wants to check back in on the rumor.

Has Angelina Jolie Set Her Sights On Harrington?

Twelve months ago, the National Enquirer reported that Kit Harrington and Angelina Jolie were getting cozy on the set of their new movie, The Eternals. According to the article, Jolie had been on the prowl, and Harrington was “just her type.” Of course, the alleged flirtation was causing problems for Harrington’s wife, Rose Leslie. The article claimed Jolie and Harington were spending too much time on the road to promote their new film, and the whole ordeal was making Leslie uncomfortable. Not because Leslie didn’t trust Harrington, but rather because Jolie concerned her.

The article spoke at length about Jolie’s reputation as a man-eater, drawing back on the old story of Jolie stealing Brad Pitt away from Jennifer Aniston. According to the piece, now that she and Pitt were separated, she was looking to wreck a new marriage. This time, she had set her sights on Harrington.

Jolie Is Not Pursuing Harrington

So, was Jolie really causing problems in Harrington and Leslie’s marriage? Absolutely not. The claims were obviously a work of fiction. Besides the source being exclusive to an unverifiable “insider,” it omitted the fact that covid struck, delaying the release of the film. Harrington and Jolie have done no press tours because the film isn’t slated to release until November of this year. Filming wrapped up a year ago, and there have been no reports connecting Jolie or Harrington since.

Furthermore, Harrington and Leslie have not been having problems. On the contrary, Leslie recently gave birth to a baby boy, and the Game of Thrones alums seem happy as ever. It seems this is another of the tabloids’ attempts to assassinate Jolie’s character and is not based in fact at all.

The Tabloids On Jolie

The tabloids have made ridiculous claims about Jolie before. The tabloids love to go after Jolie’s divorce from Brad Pitt. They’ve made claims that Jolie is using her kids to torment Pitt. Furthermore, they love to characterize her entire love life as a homewrecker struggling to catch a man. Clearly, the tabloids get tired of the facts when reporting on Jolie, and like to spice things up with lies.

More News From Gossip Cop

Chrissy Metz Weight Loss: How The ‘This Is Us’ Star Lost Over 100 Pounds

Prince Harry ‘Begging’ Family To Return Home?

This Controversial Shoe Is the Biggest Footwear Trend Of 2021

Report: Brad Pitt And Jennifer Aniston Having Twins Via Surrogate

Kim Kardashian Dating CNN’s Van Jones After Divorce Filing?