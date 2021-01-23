Who Is Rose Dorothy Dauriac? All About Scarlett Johansson's Daughter

Children of celebrities fall into one of two categories: they either have their own Instagram accounts from the moment they're born, or we barely see them until they are adults. Scarlett Johansson's daughter Rose Dorothy Dauriac fits squarely into the latter. Johannson, who shuns social media and maintains a low profile in her own everyday life, is highly protective of her daughter. Candid photographs of the two are scarce, and the A-list mom has been known to speak out against paparazzi who clamor for snapshots of Rose.