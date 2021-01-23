Who Is Rose Dorothy Dauriac? All About Scarlett Johansson's Daughter

Children of celebrities fall into one of two categories: they either have their own Instagram accounts from the moment they're born, or we barely see them until they are adults. Scarlett Johansson's daughter Rose Dorothy Dauriac fits squarely into the latter. Johannson, who shuns social media and maintains a low profile in her own everyday life, is highly protective of her daughter. Candid photographs of the two are scarce, and the A-list mom has been known to speak out against paparazzi who clamor for snapshots of Rose.
However, the actress is known to share the occasional story about her kid via talk show appearances and interviews. Here's what we know about Rose.
Rose Dorothy Dauriac was born on August 30, 2014, in New York City. She is the daughter of actress Scarlett Johansson and French journalist-turned-advertising exec Romain Dauriac.
Johansson and Dauriac got hitched in October 2014, two months after Rose's birth. It was the second marriage for Johansson, who had previously wed actor Ryan Reynolds in 2008. Although the starlet rarely divulged details about her relationships, many believed that this one would last. Not only did they share a child, but they were business partners, too: in 2016, they co-founded Yummy Pop, a gourmet popcorn shop in Paris.
"I love [Romain's] brain more than anything,” she once told People. And “he does all the sweet gestures for me. He’s a gentleman."
Alas, the partnership eventually fell apart. In March 2017, Johansson filed for divorce and described the marriage as "irretrievably broken." However, Rose's well-being remained her priority. In a statement given to news outlets, the Black Widow star said:
"As a devoted mother and private person and with complete awareness that my daughter will one day be old enough to read the news about herself, I would only like to say that I will never, ever be commenting on the dissolution of my marriage."
The decision sheds light on why Rose is shielded from curious media outlets. It sounds like Johansson wants her daughter to have as normal a childhood as possible. But that doesn't stop her from talking about her own highs and lows as a mother. She also shares cute anecdotes about her kid from time to time—as long as it's on her terms.
In a 2018 interview with Ellen, Johansson spilled details on raising a typical girly-girl.
"My daughter loves fairy tale things," she told DeGeneres. "She loves girl things, princess stuff. And I love it, too! I love all the Disney princesses from back in the day." Johansson added that Rose went through a phase where she never wanted to change out of her princess costumes.
She also revealed that Rose thinks her mom is a professional warrior.
"If you ask her what I do for a living, she says, 'Mommy’s a superhero,'" said Johansson. "We had taken a break in shooting Infinity War... I was going into the office... I was like, 'See you later, honey, Mommy has to go to work.' And she was like, 'Who are you fighting?'"
"I don’t know if that’s a good thing," the actress added, "but yeah, she thinks I fight people for a living. If anybody has a regular uniform that they normally wear to work, mine’s a pleather unitard."
For more about Johansson's experience as a mom, check out the interview below.
Unfortunately, Johansson's split from Rose's father was initially ugly. Dauriac's lawyer Hal Mayerson told The Associated Press that her ex-husband was shocked by the original divorce filing.
"Mr. Dauriac is tired of having to run his life and his child’s life based on Ms. Johansson’s shooting schedule," said Mayerson. He added that Dauriac was Rose's primary parent while her mother was busy with her film career. His wish was to raise her in his native France.
"[Romain] believes that her schedule makes it impossible for her [Scarlett] to have physical custody," Mayerson also told reporters, "...unless she intends to have her children raised by nannies and helpers."
The divorce was finalized in September 2017 and the terms were kept private. However, it looks like the two ultimately settled on an amicable co-parenting agreement. They were even spotted on a family outing two months later—after Johansson had started dating her future husband Colin Jost.
"You know, understanding what it is to co-parent—that’s a very specific thing," Johansson told Vanity Fair. "It’s hard to raise a child with someone you’re no longer with. It’s hard. It’s not probably how it’s ‘supposed to be’—in quotes—or whatever…. But, you know, I think my ex and I do it as well as we can. You have to prioritize your child and not put yourself in the middle."
Now that Johansson is remarried to the SNL Weekend Update anchor, the world is curious about the new family. In November 2019, a source told Us that Colin is "a great father figure."
“He loves playing with her and she is obsessed with him,” said the insider.
The two tied the knot in a private, COVID-safe ceremony back in October 2020. Their surprise announcement on social media did not include photos, as expected. Instead, the couple made a request that fans celebrate with a donation to Meals on Wheels.
Knowing Johansson, we don't think family photos will splash the pages of celebrity gossip sites anytime soon. But we expect that she's doing her best behind the scenes to balance motherhood, co-parenting, and the honeymoon phase of her new marriage.
"The idea of building a family, making a family, and having that work, I like that idea," she said. "I've always wanted that. I wanted that also in my marriage to my daughter's father as well. It just wasn't the right person. But I like that idea."