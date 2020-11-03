Rosario Dawson Posted Her Voting Day Outfit And Fans Can't Get Enough Of Her Unique Shoes

In case you've been living under a rock, today is Election Day, and celebrities have been posting non-stop for weeks sporting their voting gear and encouraging the public to exercise their constitutional right. Rosario Dawson has definitely ranked among the stars being very vocal and active concerning voting, so it's no surprise she dressed to the nines supporting the #Ambitionsuitsyou mission that has seen women all over the country sporting the signature hot pink pantsuit. Along with her empowering message of "let your vote ring loud and proud," Dawson added a signature touch to the look with a unique pair of kicks.
I don't think I've ever seen shoes quite like it. The chunky heel, the '90s dad white sneaker vibe, the signature split toe - it's magnificent. And fans certainly seem to agree. "Say it! Wear it! Be it sis! And those shoes!!!!" posted one commentor. Another exclaimed, "Also I neeeeeeed these shoes," while another chimed in "Kick game Supreme."
And you too can own a pair, if you have an extra $1500 to spare. Part of the Maison Margiela collaboration with Reebok, the shoe is a combination of Reebok's 1994 sneakers with Maison Margiela's Tabi boot that first debuted in 1988.
Price aside, there really isn't much not to love about it, especially putting a personalized touch on a badass outfit that women across Hollywood have been rocking for weeks!
What are your thoughts on the shoes - dig it or drop it? Let us know in the comments!