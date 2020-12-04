Rosario Dawson Kept Key 'Mandalorian' Secret From Boyfriend Senator Cory Booker

Rosario Dawson surprised Star Wars fans with her spot-on portrayal of Ahsoka Tano in last week’s episode of The Mandalorian. Dawson was tight-lipped about her role in the popular Disney+ series, and even her boyfriend, New Jersey Senator Cory Booker, was kept in the dark about some of the show’s biggest secrets. Booker explained that he was taken completely by surprise by one of the Star Wars spinoff’s latest developments and had an answer about whether he’d ever guest star in the franchise.