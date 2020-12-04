Rosario Dawson Kept Key 'Mandalorian' Secret From Boyfriend Senator Cory Booker

Rosario Dawson surprised Star Wars fans with her spot-on portrayal of Ahsoka Tano in last week’s episode of The Mandalorian. Dawson was tight-lipped about her role in the popular Disney+ series, and even her boyfriend, New Jersey Senator Cory Booker, was kept in the dark about some of the show’s biggest secrets. Booker explained that he was taken completely by surprise by one of the Star Wars spinoff’s latest developments and had an answer about whether he’d ever guest star in the franchise.
TMZ caught up with Cory Booker and had some questions about the senator’s reaction to his girlfriend, actress Rosario Dawson, appearing in last week’s episode of The Mandalorian. Booker told the reporter, clearly bursting with pride, “It was a phenomenal episode, a phenomenal episode. And clearly the force is strong with her.”
Dawson proved that she’s an expert at keeping secrets, even from her boyfriend. Though Booker admitted he knew that Dawson had scored the fan-favorite role ahead of time, there were definitely surprises that he was aware of. The biggest one, of course, was Baby Yoda’s real name.
I did not know about Grogu before the series, but I did know she was in it. She did not inform me about Grogu. No, she did not.
When asked whether he’d either been offered a chance to make a cameo in the series, Booker answered, “You know, there are some senators, Debby Stabenow and Patrick Leahy, who have been in Batman movies, but I don’t know. That has never been proposed to me,” adding, “I’m not the actor in the relationship, so who knows.”
The reporter also asked if there was any tension between them since Booker is an avid Star Trek fan. Booker took the opportunity to brag a little about his girlfriend’s geek-friendly resume.
I’m a superhero sci-fi geek, and I have to say what’s impressive about her career is that she voices Wonder Woman for D.C. She has been in the Marvel Universe in the Daredevil series, and now she’s in the Star Wars universe. But of course I’m rooting for her to make it to Star Trek.
Booker can evidently also keep a secret just as well as his famous girlfriend, it would appear. After the reporter asked if there was going to be a spinoff starring Dawson as Ahsoka or any other secrets about the future of Star Wars, Booker wisely answered, “I could share no secrets or else I wouldn’t be welcome home.”
Cory Booker and Rosario Dawson aren’t the only celebrity/politician couple out there, though they’re definitely one of the most famous ones. Chelsea Handler called out New York governor Andrew Cuomo for ghosting her recently, leading the governor to respond in an eye-catching fashion. Politics and entertainment make an interesting combination, which was embodied by Kanye West’s recent unsuccessful run for president of the United States.
