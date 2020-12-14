Who is Ron White’s Wife? A Look At His Three Separate Marriages

"It’s very hard on the partners or the family or the children or the best friend. Ron had had a brush with breast cancer with another partner years ago, and it did not end well. He cried really hard [after the diagnosis]. I said, ‘You’ll see that this will be a completely different set of circumstances.’

"You have to recognize that there are so many people trying to make it better," the cancer survivor continued. "When I got upset, I liked to say, 'I’m not screaming at you; I’m screaming adjacent to you.' I called it 'the Kraken': I didn’t have this anger in my personality until chemo left this toxic wake of garbage in me. One time, I told Ron, 'This isn’t about you,' and then I grabbed a plastic bottle full of Diet Coke, chucked it and screamed like a rugby player. Almost as soon as that heat comes it disappears. So just let everyone know, if you can, 'It’s not about you.'"