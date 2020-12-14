Who is Ron White’s Wife? A Look At His Three Separate Marriages

At 63, Ron White is a veteran standup comedian who’s been making audiences laugh since the 1990s. Touting the colorful nickname “Tater Salad,” the chain-smoking funnyman has amassed legions of fans thanks to his acerbic wit and willingness to say what’s on his mind. From 2000 to 2003, he teamed up with fellow comics Jeff Foxworthy, Bill Engvall, and Larry the Cable Guy for the hugely popular Blue Collar Comedy Tour. He’s also released seven comedy albums and specials, including A Little Unprofessional in 2012 and the 2018 Netflix offering, If You Quit Listening, I’ll Shut Up.
But while Ron White has made a name for himself as a racy, whiskey-drinking country comic, his personal life has also been a bit wild. The comic has been wed three times and even tried to claim one of his marriages was a complete sham! So who is Ron White’s wife? Does he have kids? Here, we answer those questions and more.
Lori Brice is the name of Ron White’s first wife. The pair were married from 1981 until 1993 and had one child together, a son named Marshall White. In a 2008 interview, the comedian spoke enthusiastically about his son, who was 17 at the time. “It's amazing because I was not an easy kid to raise, and he's smart, he's got a great heart, real talented. He protects me,” the proud dad said.
Despite the fact that Lori Brice was married to Ron White for more than a decade, not much is known about her or her marriage to the foul-mouthed standup. By the time the comedian had hit it big, she was no longer in the picture.
After his first marriage ended, the Drunk in Public comic waited another 10 years before walking down the aisle again. In 2004, Ron White married Barbara Dobbs. The couple lived together in a home in Atlanta until they split in 2008. Even less is known about Ron White’s second wife, who kept a low profile while she was married to the comic and continues to stay out of the public eye to this day.
Unfortunately, the third time was not the charm for Ron White when it came to marriage. In 2013 he married Margo Rey, a singer/songwriter who had written songs and performed on stage with well-known musician John Oates. The 54-year-old Mexican-born beauty was also a commercial voiceover artist and had done work in both English and Spanish.
In 2009, before meeting Ron White, Rey was diagnosed with breast cancer and underwent a double mastectomy. The cancer went into remission, however it reappeared just months before she was set to marry the Redneck Kings of Comedy star. According to Rey, White had a hard time dealing with the new diagnosis. In 2013, she told Sarasota Magazine:
"It’s very hard on the partners or the family or the children or the best friend. Ron had had a brush with breast cancer with another partner years ago, and it did not end well. He cried really hard [after the diagnosis]. I said, ‘You’ll see that this will be a completely different set of circumstances.’
"You have to recognize that there are so many people trying to make it better," the cancer survivor continued. "When I got upset, I liked to say, 'I’m not screaming at you; I’m screaming adjacent to you.' I called it 'the Kraken': I didn’t have this anger in my personality until chemo left this toxic wake of garbage in me. One time, I told Ron, 'This isn’t about you,' and then I grabbed a plastic bottle full of Diet Coke, chucked it and screamed like a rugby player. Almost as soon as that heat comes it disappears. So just let everyone know, if you can, 'It’s not about you.'"
Despite the fact that White helped Rey get through her second bout with cancer, the marriage ultimately did not last, and the divorce got ugly. Rey said the comedian left her high and dry, cutting her off financially the moment they split and changing all the locks on their shared home.
When Rey filed for monthly spousal support, White tried to contest the legality of the union, asserting that the wedding was not valid. The judge did not agree and ordered White to pay up, stating: "The fact that [White] did not believe or mean it to be a marriage ceremony is not deemed credible by the Court and is in any event irrelevant.”
Earlier this year, TMZ reported that White once again tried to get out of his spousal support obligations. The Behavioral Problems funnyman claimed he was unable to work due to the COVID-19 shut down and could not afford the $25,000 a month bill. In court documents, the comedian said: “Now I cannot work. I have a tenth-grade education. I am 63. Margo still insists I pay her $25,000 per month. I have employees depending on me for wages and benefits. I do not even have $25,000 per month of income."
White’s bitter divorce from Margo Rey seems to have turned the comedian off from marriage, at least temporarily. The You Can't Fix Stupid standup is currently single.