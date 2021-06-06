‘Roly Poly’ Russell Crowe Wants To Lose ‘100 Pounds’ Before Marrying Girlfriend?

Russell Crowe has been in the tabloids a lot lately, mainly for his private life and weight gain. In April, one outlet decided to combine the two topics and published a story claiming the movie star is was trying to lose “a small mountain of flab.” Gossip Cop investigates.

Russell Crowe Striving To Lose 100lbs Before Wedding?

The Globe alleged that after Crowe wrapped up filming on The Loudest Voice where he played Roger Ailes, he lost 30-40 pounds and then stopped. This hasn’t interfered with his love life as the 58-year old is currently linked to Britney Theriot and is determined “on making her his next bride.” Of Crowe’s new love, an unnamed source told the outlet, “She loves him just the way he is, but he’s been ready to get back into fighting shape and now is the perfect time to ditch those bad diet habits.”

After recounting his past relationship with wife Danielle Spencer, the magazine asserts that the Cinderella Man actor got the urge to get married again during the lockdown, which he spent with his “curvy” lady friend. The couple started dating over a year ago and have been seen together in public ever since. With claims he wants to propose this summer, Crowe apparently started a fitness regime to lose 100 pounds. “He definitely wants to be down to 200 pounds for the wedding so he can walk to the altar looking his absolute best,” the source concluded.

A Messed Up Narrative

Gossip Cop would like to point out that it’s entirely possible for Crowe to lose 100 pounds or get married or even do both. Fat people find love and get married and do everything that straight-sized people do all the time. The Globe’s fat-shaming pieces are not only getting old but more and more unbelievable as fat positivity and body positivity becomes the norm.

Phrases like “hippo waddling down the aisle” or “bulging belly pops out from his T-shirts” only make it seem like the outlet seem like a bully that has nothing better to do than tear other people down. If he lost weight, that would be a story. If he got engaged, that would be a story. But to write a piece about the anticipation of an event in someone’s life isn’t a story, it exploitative.

The Globe has been attacking Crowe’s weight for years. In 2019 the publication wrote a story claiming the “rotund” actor was lying about wearing a fat suit when playing Ailes and was “digging his grave with a knife and a fork.” Gossip Cop found an interview Crowe gave contradicting the allegation say that he gained weight and sported a fat suit to get the best look for the role. Another story from 2020, reported Crowe had to lose 150 pounds to appear in Gladiator 2. Not only is the script not written yet but Crowe’s character died in the first one.

