'Rock of Love' Girls: Where Are The Cast Members Now?

Are you a fan of the heavy metal band Poison? If so, you may remember the VH-1 reality dating show Rock of Love With Bret Michaels. Similar to The Bachelor, it featured a pool of women vying for the affection of the Poison frontman. While one of the most memorable contestants on the show was Daisy De la Hoya, there were many other colorful cast members throughout the show’s three-season run. So where are they now? Here, we catch up with the former Rock of Love ladies.
Rock of Love With Bret Michaels premiered on July 15th, 2007 on VH-1. It was a reality game show that featured a group of women competing to become Bret Michaels’ girlfriend. Each week, the contestants would take on various challenges to win a date with the heavy metal star. At the end of the season, Michaels would choose his winner.
The show lasted for three seasons and aired its last episode on April 19th, 2009. In a 2019 interview with Yahoo! Entertainment, Michaels admitted that he was horrible at dating and did hope to find love on the show. But above all else, his biggest concern was having fun. "When I went in there I told everybody I'm looking to have a great time,” he said.
Michaels also told Yahoo! that it was very important to him that the female contestants enjoy their time on the show. He said he told one cast member: “You know, I need to state this. I'm one of those people, I do not want to be the life of the party. I want you to have the time of your life at my party. That's what turns me on."
Many fans want to know what the former Rock of Love cast members are up to today. Here’s an inside look at what’s happened to them since the show!
The niece of world champion boxer Oscar De La Hoya, Daisy appeared on the second season of Rock of Love. While she wasn’t crowned the winner, she was a popular runner up and even scored her own spin-off dating show, Daisy of Love. “I felt very grateful and extremely lucky and really excited and just on top of the world,” she said of landing the spin-off. “To know that people were that interested in me and that the producers and everyone at VH1 thought I was, you know, 'something.'"
Unfortunately, the show was not nearly as popular as Rock of Love and only lasted one season. To cope with the disappointment, Daisy turned to substances. “After Daisy of Love ended in 2009, my life sort of spiraled out of control,” the 37-year old told RadarOnline. “At my worst, I was doing heroin, crystal meth, coke, pills, booze, and anything that I could get my hands on all at once….Those things came about through having a broken heart and wanting to take away the pain. What a better way to do it than with drugs and alcohol?”
Daisy was so unhappy that she said she even contemplated taking her own life. “On top of using drugs, I also have attempted suicide many times in my life,” she admitted. “I was in a really dark, horrible place and eventually had to make the decision to live a healthy life that had meaning and purpose.”
Thankfully, Daisy check herself into rehab and got sober. She also began focusing on her music career as a singer-songwriter and member of the alternative rock band, Black Star Electra.
It appears as though Daisy is single, but not much else is known about what she’s up to today. While the former reality star does have an Instagram account, it’s private.
The winner of season one, Jes Rickleoff dropped out of the spotlight not long after the show ended. According to Page Six (as reported MTV), a relationship with Michaels did not end up happening. Instead, the then 24-year-old informed the Poison rocker that she was returning to her home city of Chicago to pursue a relationship with another guy. One of Jes’s former castmates, Lacey Sculls, recently told CheatSheet that Jes wants nothing to do with the Rock of Love franchise now.
“I reached out to her husband and extended an invitation for Jes to come on [Talk of Love, a Rock of Love reunion podcast],” Lacey said. “He basically said, ‘Thanks but no thanks’ and that she had put that behind her — [Rock of Love] was in her past and she didn’t want to revisit it.”
While Jes currently has no presence on social media, we do know that she’s the co-owner of an apparel line called Chii Clothing Culture.
Speaking of Lacey Sculls, she co-hosts the Talk of Love, a podcast about Rock of Love and its spin-offs, with fellow castmate Heather Chadwell. While the two women had their differences when they were on the reality show, they’re close friends today. "We did have some really big blowouts, but we're both strong, fiery, passionate women,” Sculls told Vice. "At the end of the day, I really like and respect Heather and who she is. I enjoy my time with her."
When the pair are not podcasting, Heather works as a realtor and Lacey sings in the band HALO.
A finalist on Rock of Love’s third season (which was called Rock of Love Bus because the action happened on the road), Brittanya O’Campo landed herself in some hot water after appearing on the show. According to TMZ, she was sentenced to six months in jail in 2010 after pleading guilty to charges of felony assault with a deadly weapon and misdemeanor battery.
Fortunately, Brittanya seems to have straightened herself out since her stint behind bars. She's now a successful apparel promoter and Instagram model with more than 5.6 million followers.
Megan Hauserman was a contestant on the second season of Rock of Love and also appeared on Rock of Love: Charm School, a spin-off hosted by Sharon Osbourne. As a result of her success on those two shows, VH1 gave Megan her own dating show called Megan Wants a Millionaire. Unfortunately, the show was yanked off the air after just three episodes for a shocking reason—one of the show’s contestants, Ryan Jenkins, murdered his girlfriend and then killed himself. While Jenkins was never violent when he was filming the show, the tragedy changed the way reality shows screen their potential contestants and guests.
Happily, Megan went on to find her perfect match in pro-golfer Derren Garber. The couple has one son together and Megan—who’s active on Instagram—is currently focused on being the best mom she can be.
Winner of the Rock of Love Bus season, Taya Parker briefly dated Bret Michaels after her appearance on the show. She went on to find further success in entertainment, appearing as Penthouse Magazine's Pet of the Year in 2009 and landing a leading role in the 2016 horror movie You Found Me. She also co-hosted a segment on a TV show called Out N About, which aired and ABC and the CW. Currently, she has more than 45.6K followers on Twitter and you can even book her for a Cameo!
Ambre Lake won season two of Rock of Love. She and Bret dated for a few months after the show, but the pair ultimately broke up. Ambre said they just didn’t have time to make it work. “We were dating and taking it day by day,” she told People in 2008. "We never put a label on us saying, ‘We are boyfriend-girlfriend.’ But when a budding romance is happening like that and you don’t have a lot of time to see each other, you’re being pulled in so many directions.”
Luckily, Ambre wasn’t heartbroken for long. She’s now married with two kids and looks completely different than she did when she was on the show. Her Instagram is filled with sweet pictures of her family, and even features comments from fellow cast member Heather Chadwell!
Mindy Hall almost won the Rock of Love Bus season—she was runner up to Taya Parker. However, in 2010, she did win the top prize on I Love Money 4, a reality show featuring former contestants from other VH1 shows. Mindy’s twin sister Cindy appeared on Survivor: Guatemala and the pair recently appeared together as guests on the popular Survivor podcast, Talking With T-Bird.
Currently a brand promoter and influencer on social media, Mindy hasn’t aged a big since her wild days on the Love Bus!