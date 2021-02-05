'Rock of Love' Girls: Where Are The Cast Members Now?

Unfortunately, the show was not nearly as popular as Rock of Love and only lasted one season. To cope with the disappointment, Daisy turned to substances. “After Daisy of Love ended in 2009, my life sort of spiraled out of control,” the 37-year old told RadarOnline. “At my worst, I was doing heroin, crystal meth, coke, pills, booze, and anything that I could get my hands on all at once….Those things came about through having a broken heart and wanting to take away the pain. What a better way to do it than with drugs and alcohol?”