Robin Thicke’s Girlfriend Posted Nude Pregnancy Photo To Instagram

Robin Thicke’s fiancée, model April Love Geary, is fast approaching her due date and will be giving birth to the couple’s third child — and The Masked Singer judge’s fourth — in a matter of weeks. Throughout her pregnancy, Geary hasn’t been shy about showing off her growing baby bump. Her most recent post shows off even more than usual, however.
Geary's third child in three years will be born in just a few short weeks, and obviously, she couldn't be more excited to welcome the new member of the family. The proud mama has shared a handful of photos of her developing baby bump over the last few months, often in a very revealing and intimate fashion.
In her latest Instagram post, Geary showed off even more by going completely nude. Her hair covered her top half and her hand that wasn't holding her phone covered everything else. In the photo, taken in a very tasteful bathroom, Geary looks about ready to pop, yet still looks totally elegant and graceful.
Robin Thicke shares one child, a son, with his ex-wife Paula Patton. Even though it's the fourth time Thicke's welcomed a new baby to the family, something tells us he's just as excited as he was the first time. After all, it'd be hard to find a man who loves his kids more than Thicke, who has beautifully blended his family.
The next few weeks will be incredibly exciting for the growing family. We wish all our best to Thicke's family and their upcoming new addition.
