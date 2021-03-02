Who Is Robie Uniacke? All About Rosamund Pike’s Partner

It’s been almost two decades since English actress Rosamund Pike scored the coveted role of a Bond girl in Die Another Day. Since then, her career has seen a slow and steady ascent—you may remember her as Jane Bennett in Pride & Prejudice or the cunning Amy Dunne in Gone Girl.

But the actress is finally getting her due after a brilliant performance in the 2020 Netflix film I Care a Lot. Her work earned her the Golden Globe award for Best Actress in a Motion Picture (Musical or Comedy), putting her in the company of actresses like Meryl Streep, Amy Adams, and Reese Witherspoon.

All of the recent buzz about Pike has people wondering about her personal life. Although she’s not married, she is in a long-term relationship. Find out what we know about Rosamund Pike’s partner, Robie Uniacke.

Who Is Robie Uniacke?

Robie Uniacke is an English businessman and mathematician. He was born in 1961 and educated at the prestigious Eton College in Windsor.

Uniacke keeps a low profile. Very little info on his background can be found online; however, the man whom Tatler once described as “elusive and mysterious” seems to have enjoyed the life of a bon vivant.

“He takes society swans to art exhibitions, educates them a little, and is very charismatic,” a family friend told the Daily Mail in 2012. “He was known for being the coolest guy in his year at Eton. Those who were there with him are still in awe of him.”

Uniacke was married twice before partnering with Pike. His first marriage was to Emma Howard, the daughter of the late Earl of Carlisle; the second was to interior designer Rose Batstone. He has four children between the two women.

Between the time of his last divorce and meeting Pike, he reportedly dated the 19-year old daughter of an English politician. In 2004, the Daily Mail reported that Uniacke was spotted on multiple occasions with then-teenager Sophia Hesketh. A source told the paper that the 24 year age difference wouldn’t sit well with the young girl’s family.

“Her father would be horrified if they were an item,” said the insider. “Robie is much older and a true rebel. He has a real eye for the ladies.”

Robie Uniacke And Rosamund Pike Have Been Together Since 2009

Pike met Uniacke at a party in 2009. She refers to him as her “other half,” and isn’t shy to credit him for her own success.

“I have a very clever partner who’s got a very astute mind and is very, very well read and articulate and ruthless about how something I do might play out on screen,” she told The Telegraph in 2014. “My tendency is to identify with a character and imagine there is more on the page than there is. He’s quite good at putting a check on that.”

She also once described him as a feminist to The Guardian.

“And it’s a thing I prize highly and appreciate daily,” said Pike. “Someone who’s self-confident enough and secure enough to deal with this crazy… It is crazy, how our life is. Just the constant shifting. The fact we keep any form of routine is quite remarkable, really.”

The couple remains unwed, but they share a Georgian townhouse in Islington (a borough of London) with their two sons, Solo (born 2012) and Atom (born 2014).

In 2015, Pike told Vanity Fair that she fell in love with Uniacke after taking him to a summer solstice party at Stonehenge. (“He’s up for adventure,” she said.)

Aside from that, details of their life remain secret. The magazine revealed that Pike would not talk about her family or allow photographs to be taken of them. They did manage to find out that Uniacke was a bibliophile who once “owned a celebrated bookshop in London.”

“The quality I most admire about him is he sees the value in anonymity,” she said.

Robie Uniacke Has Somewhat Of A Troubled Past

Many speculate that Uniacke avoids the spotlight because of his checkered past. In May 2018, he ran his own IT consultancy company, Pale Fire LTD, into the ground. He admitted to spending six figures of the company’s money on himself. At the same time, he owed back taxes for about the same amount (£179,602).

As a result of his poor management, Uniacke was disqualified as company director.

He also has an unfortunate history of substance abuse. In the 1980s, following his first divorce, he and his ex-wife both entered rehab facilities for heroin addiction.

Uniacke has paid a price for his past mistakes—it seems he can never shake the description “former heroin addict Robie Uniacke” in tabloids. But according to Pike’s profile in The Guardian, he is now clean. And judging by how long they’ve been together, it looks like he and Pike are a solid couple.