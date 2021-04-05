Gossip Cop

John Travolta poses with late wife Kelly Preston and their daughter, Ella Bleu News John Travolta’s Daughter Just Turned 21, See Photo Of Her Now

John Travolta’s oldest child, Ella Bleu, celebrated her 21st birthday over the weekend. Ella, who recently appeared in a Super Bowl commercial with her famous father, has grown up before our very eyes. Although she shares her dad’s dark coloring, there’s something about her face that makes her look just like her mom, Kelly Preston.  […]

 by Brianna Morton
side by side photos of Drew Barrymore and Robert Wagner News Robert Wagner ‘Fading Fast,’ Drew Barrymore’s Talk Show Trouble, And More Weekend Gossip

April Fools’ Day may have tricked some people, but the questionable rumors and whispers have only continued after the holiday’s end. Gossip Cop investigated a number of them this weekend. Here’s what you may have missed. Robert Wagner ‘Fading Fast’ At Age 91? The National Enquirer says that the end may be near for Robert […]

 by Griffin Matis
Stedman Graham on the left, Oprah Winfrey on the right, standing in front of a wall of roses. Celebrities Oprah Winfrey Finally Marrying Stedman Graham?

Are Oprah Winfrey and her longtime partner Stedman Graham finally getting married? That’s what one article was claiming a month ago. Gossip Cop wants to check back in on the rumors.  Winfrey And Graham’s Backyard Ceremony  Last month, New Idea claimed that Winfrey and Graham were planning an intimate ceremony where only their closest friends would be invited. According to the piece, the couple has […]

 by Ariel Gordon
Kourtney Kardashian wears an embroidered strapless dress on the red carpet News Kourtney Kardashian ‘Lesbian Lovers’ With Addison Rae Despite 21 Year Age Gap?

Are Kourtney Kardashian and TikTok star Addison Rae “lesbian lovers?” A popular gossip blog alleged that the two are having a “love affair.” Gossip Cop looked into the accusation and came to our own conclusion.  Kourtney Kardashian, Addison Rae Having Secret “Love Affair?” MediaTakeOut reported over the weekend that Keeping Up With The Kardashians star […]

 by Brianna Morton
Robert Wagner 'Fading Fast,' Drew Barrymore's Talk Show Trouble, And More Weekend Gossip

Griffin Matis
12:00 pm, April 5, 2021
side by side photos of Drew Barrymore and Robert Wagner
(RoidRanger/Shutterstock.com, Featureflash Photo Agency/Shutterstock.com)

April Fools’ Day may have tricked some people, but the questionable rumors and whispers have only continued after the holiday’s end. Gossip Cop investigated a number of them this weekend. Here’s what you may have missed.

Robert Wagner smiling
(Debby Wong / Shutterstock.com)

Robert Wagner ‘Fading Fast’ At Age 91?

The National Enquirer says that the end may be near for Robert Wagner. An insider says that the star’s health started to decline at the beginning of the pandemic and has only gotten worse as the months go on. “His mind will wander off, and he’ll start to reminisce about his matinee idol days in the ‘50s and ’60s and bring up his many conquests,” a source reveals. Here’s what we found when we checked in on the actor.

Kim kardashian smiling in a gold dress
(Tinseltown/Shutterstock.com)

Kim Kardashian Dating CNN’s Van Jones After Divorce Filing?

Kim Kardashian’s divorce from Kanye West seemed like it was a long time coming, and we’ve heard non-stop talk that Kardashian is already moving on to her next relationship. Multiple rumors have pointed to CNN’s Van Jones as her next partner, and it looks like they’d make a great pair. We looked into the claims here.

Jennifer Lawrence in a white dress
(Featureflash Photo Agency/Shutterstock.com)

Jennifer Lawrence’s Marriage In Trouble Over Her Partying Ways?

Married life isn’t exactly working out for Jennifer Lawrence, Star reports in a recent issue. Inside sources tell the magazine that she’s been quarreling with her husband, Cooke Maroney, over their vastly different social lives. She reportedly was a non-stop partier before she settled down with her husband, but now “she’s bored being a stay-at-home wife.” This is what we found when we looked into the apparent marital strife.

Drew Barrymore in a white dress
(a katz/Shutterstock.com)

Drew Barrymore Getting Replaced? Reports Say She’s On The Verge Of ‘Exhaustion’ With Talk Show

Drew Barrymore has been nothing short of busy the past few months, and several reports say that her non-stop lifestyle is starting to take its toll on the star’s health. Some of the rumors even say that she may be forced to step away from talk show to focus on staying healthy. Here’s what we discovered when we investigated the claims.

(Tinseltown/Shutterstock.com)

Adele Dating Bradley Cooper After Introduction By Lady Gaga?

Bradley Cooper clearly has chemistry when it comes to chart-topping singers, and New Idea reported that he had hit it off with Adele not long after she debuted her stunning new look. According to the outlet, they found that they had far more in common than most people would think. Here’s what we found when we looked into the relationship.

