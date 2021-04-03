Robert Wagner ‘Fading Fast’ At Age 91?

Is Robert Wagner dying? One report claims that the Austin Powers star is fading away at 91. Gossip Cop investigates.

‘Robert Wagner Fading Fast’

According to the National Enquirer, the once-strapping Robert Wagner is getting frailer every day. Wagner’s health took a bad turn last year when the pandemic began. An insider says, “He sits at home and looks through old photo albums and will just gaze at the pictures for hours.”

Wagner’s health declined when investigators in Los Angeles decided to reopen the probe into Natalie Wood’s death, which Wagner vehemently denies responsibility for. A source says, “He is terrified of being dragged into the case again and is obsessing over what people are now thinking of him — especially his and Natalie’s daughters.” A source says Wagner’s memories are starting to dissipate: “His mind will wander off, and he’ll start to reminisce about his matinee idol days in the ‘50s and ’60s and bring up his many conquests.”

Is He Fading Or Focusing?

The story can’t make up its mind on if Wagner is fading or avoiding questions. The story concludes with a source saying, “It’s been 40 years since Natalie drowned — and the questions that surround it never stop plaguing him,” which makes it sound like he’s well aware of what’s currently going. However, other quotes say he’s losing his grip on his life entirely. These two narratives are incompatible with one another, and that makes the story less believable.

Robert Wagner’s In Excellent Shape

This is yet another morbid Enquirer story about a possibly dying celebrity. Gossip Cop ran this story by a rep for Wagner. We were told on the record that “he’s never been healthier.” In fact, Wagner “had a physical around his 91st birthday and he’s in exceptional health.”

We’re more inclined to believe someone with direct access to Wagner over the word of this tabloid. The Towering Inferno star still regularly appears in documentaries and is set to star in Trail Blazers later this year. This story of an ailing Wagner is completely false.

Other Fading Stars

Wagner is now in some sterling company. The Enquirer regularly publishes stories about perfectly healthy celebrities being on the verge of death. Angelina Jolie, Phil Collins, and Cher were all supposedly dying at one point, yet they’re still with us.

Just last week Gossip Cop busted the tabloid for claiming that Liza Minnelli was at the end after she personally rebuked the story on Facebook. Pope Francis, both Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne, and Matthew Perry have all been given a death sentence by the Enquirer. Wagner is still going strong at 91, and the tabloid still uses bogus sensational stories to sell magazines.

More News From Gossip Cop

How ‘Boy Meets World’s’ Maitland Ward Plans To Juggle Adult Film Career After TV Return

Amal And George Clooney Giving Marriage ‘One Last Shot’ As He Prepares To Get Into Politics?

Audrina Patridge’s Controversial ‘Skirt Jeans’ Has The Internet Divided

Kim Kardashian Dating CNN’s Van Jones?

Liv Tyler’s Son Looks Like His Famous Grandfather