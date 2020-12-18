Robert Redford Health Scare Due to Polio Relapse?

The Tabloids Got Carried Away, Again

Still, the insider alleged "85 percent of all people who have had polio" and a doctor, who had never treated the actor, claimed, “PPS happens to virtually everyone who's had polio." Unfortunately for the paper, the story was way off base. First, to assume the actor was in poor health because he visited the pope was outlandish. As Gossip Cop mentioned, right before this ridiculous report came out, Redford had appeared in a 90-minute onstage conversation at the Marrakech Film Festival, where he received an honorary tribute. If Redford was in bad shape, as the magazine claimed, we doubt he'd be able to withstand performing for that amount of time.