Robert Redford Health Scare Due to Polio Relapse?

Last December, a tabloid claimed Robert Redford was at “death’s door” after a supposed polio relapse. Gossip Cop investigated the report when it came out. Now that some time has passed, we’re revisiting the tale.
In 2019, the legendary actor met with Pope Francis, which the National Enquirer purported was an ominous sign. According to a source, Redford looked “feeble and drained” and claimed the actor was suffering from post-polio syndrome (PPS). Though the actor was diagnosed with the disease as a child, Gossip Cop wasn’t convinced Redford was in poor health like the paper contended.
Still, the insider alleged "85 percent of all people who have had polio" and a doctor, who had never treated the actor, claimed, “PPS happens to virtually everyone who's had polio." Unfortunately for the paper, the story was way off base. First, to assume the actor was in poor health because he visited the pope was outlandish. As Gossip Cop mentioned, right before this ridiculous report came out, Redford had appeared in a 90-minute onstage conversation at the Marrakech Film Festival, where he received an honorary tribute. If Redford was in bad shape, as the magazine claimed, we doubt he'd be able to withstand performing for that amount of time.
Additionally, Gossip Cop ran the story by a spokesperson for Robert Redford who denied the article. Plus, we busted a similar account from the Globe earlier that year. The tabloid alleged the Spy Game star suffered from PPS and this caused him to retire from acting, which Gossip Cop corrected, of course.
We’d also like to note that there hasn’t been any other news from more reliable outlets about Redford’s “failing” health. The actor did recently suffer a tremendous loss. Redford’s son, James, passed away in October from liver cancer. During this sensitive time for Redford, we doubt the actor appreciates being bombarded with these fictitious and insensitive narratives.
This isn’t the first time the Enquirer alleged a celebrity was dying or in poor health. Just days ago, the tabloid asserted Prince William had a cancer scare. The same paper has also claimed Queen Elizabeth was dying several times. Earlier this year, the publication asserted Elton John would never sing again due to an unknown illness. Gossip Cop corrected these bogus reports. To suggest anyone is on their death bed without proper information to support it is harsh and cruel. We will continue to expose these phony stories and give readers the truth behind these ridiculous tales.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.
