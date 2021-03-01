Robert Redford Coming Out Of Retirement?

Robert Redford stepped away from acting in 2018 and has only made a handful of appearances since then. One tabloid now claims he’s planning to formally un-retire and make a comeback. Gossip Cop investigates.

‘Butch Cassidy And The Comeback Kid’

According to the Globe, “Heartthrob Robert Redford is launching a comeback at age 84.” Sibylle Szaggars, Redford’s wife, is “pushing him out the door” because “his talent is too great to put to pasture.” Now that Redford “has his wife’s blessing, Redford has let Hollywood know he’s up for hire.”

An insider says “this is not a guy who thinks retirement means shutting out the world and disappearing.” Redford “decided he didn’t want to do this” full time anymore, but he’s still helping his grandson Dylan Redford and listening to offers. The article concludes by saying “if you have a brilliant part he can film on a Saturday afternoon… you just might be able to get him.”

Out Of The Blue

It is true that Redford’s retirement hasn’t been a total stop. He did work with grandson Dylan Redford on Omniboat: A Dast Boat Fantasia, and has a cameo in Avengers: Endgame. That being said, there is no evidence that he has any acting projects in the works. Redford is focusing more on being a producer now. Since he has no acting projects in the works, Gossip Cop is debunking this story.

Plus, if this tabloid knows how Redford’s wife feels about a comeback, why wouldn’t it know what projects Redford wants to work on? This is an impossible amount of insight for a disreputable tabloid to have. Since all the evidence in this story comes from these supposed insiders, the story becomes all the more unbelievable.

Redford Is Still A Favorite Target

This is the same tabloid that claimed Redford had just nine months to live. That story came out in February of 2019, so obviously, Globe completely missed the mark on that one. Later that year, the National Enquirer claims Redford was on death’s door, but thankfully these stories are total fabrications.

Other Bogus ‘Comebacks’

The Hollywood comeback is a common trope amongst tabloids. We busted the Enquirer for claiming Gwenyth Paltrow was planning a comeback with Tom Cruise, but she’s still happily mostly retired from acting. Cruise was also supposedly helping Meghan Markle make a comeback, but that story was also completely made-up.

Gossip Cop has also busted comeback stories about Lori Loughlin and Lindsey Lohan, so it doesn’t look like tabloids are the best source for legitimate movie news. Robert Redford could someday decide to return to Hollywood for a major role, but there is no hard evidence that he’s planning to do so any time soon. This story came out of nowhere and comes from a tabloid with no legitimate insight into Redford’s life.

