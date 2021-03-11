Robert Pattinson, Suki Waterhouse Married In ‘Top-Secret’ London Ceremony?

Did Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse get married in a “top-secret” wedding this winter in London? A tabloid claims the pair planned to marry in an intimate, Christmas-time ceremony just over two years after they first began dating. Gossip Cop looked into the report and can address the rumor.

(Andrea Raffin/Shutterstock.com)

Winter Wedding For Robert Pattinson, Suki Waterhouse?

A few months back, OK! reported that The Batman star Robert Pattinson and his girlfriend of a little over two years Suki Waterhouse were ready to “settle down” and get married in a “top-secret” wedding over the winter. The two British stars reportedly wanted to tie the knot in London, where they’ve been living together.

A friend told the outlet, “They want to have a small ceremony in London around Christmas with just family and a few close friends to toast with.” According to the source Waterhouse and Pattinson, “can’t wait to call each other husband and wife.” The two “feel they’re soulmates,” the source added.

The pair seem to be a match made in heaven, the tattler continued. “Suki makes Rob laugh every single day, and no one has seen him happier than when he’s with her,” sighed the snitch. Since both had already been through tough relationships in the past, they definitely “appreciate what they have with each other,” according to the tabloid.

Pattinson, Waterhouse Starting A Family Together?

“They know in their hearts that they’re a perfect fit and feel it’s time to get married and settle down,” the friend concluded, hopefully adding that Pattinson and Waterhouse may “even start a family in the next couple of years.” Gossip Cop didn’t hear about a winter wedding taking place between the actor and the model, so it’s safe to say that the tabloid’s account of the stars’ future plans was flawed.

Gossip Cop’s Take On The Rumor

A far more reputable outlet, E! News, reported that while the couple were “truly inseparable and in love,” and had discussed getting engaged, the two were still a long way off from walking down the aisle together. “Rob and Suki have definitely discussed getting engaged but are in no rush,” the source divulged, adding, “Suki is not pressuring him and they are both very committed to each other.”

It’s nice to know things are going well in Pattinson and Waterhouse’s relationship, but clearly the romance wasn’t progressing at quite the rate the tabloid insisted it was. Waterhouse and Pattinson seem to be quite content with their current dating status and aren’t in any hurry to change things quite yet. Whenever they do decide to move to the next step, shady outlets like OK! will definitely be the last to know.

This outlet is the last place Gossip Cop would ever turn to for accurate information about Robert Pattinson. This is the same tabloid that claimed Pattinson was “crushing” on Margot Robbie and alleged that the actor had even campaigned for a role in Once Upon A Time In Hollywood in the hopes of getting closer to the Australian actress. That was simply untrue, we discovered. More recently, the magazine claimed Pattinson was struggling to get along with his The Batman co-star Zoe Kravitz. The two couldn’t be more complimentary of each other, however, so the rumor was easy to dismiss.