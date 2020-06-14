Robert Pattinson Struggling To Get In Shape For ‘The Batman?

Is Robert Pattinson struggling to get in shape for the title role in the upcoming Batman movie? One tabloid published an article pushing that rumor. Gossip Cop can confirm it’s false.
An article from a December 2019 issue of Star claimed that Pattinson was experiencing a “makeover fail” as he supposedly tried to get in shape for The Batman. “When Rob was cast, he had a full seven or eight months to put on some weight and muscle to make a convincing Batman, but that’s not how things worked out,” says an unnamed source. “He’s struggled with very intense workouts and simply haven’t (sic) gotten the kind of results needed to play Batman.”
“At 6-foot-1, the Twilight vet doesn’t quite have the heft of those who’ve taken the role before him,” the tabloid writes, comparing him unfavorably to Ben Affleck and Christian Bale. The source adds that director Matt Reeves has decided to “use some digital trickery to help [Pattinson] look the part” along with the help of a padded muscle suit.
Pattinson doesn’t do a lot of press, so it’s easy for tabloids to project whatever they want onto him. But a profile of him in GQ last month basically disproved everything the tabloid had to say about the actor. Pattinson admitted that he has no interest in trying to get buff, despite pressure from the film studio behind The Batman.
“I think if you’re working out all the time, you’re part of the problem,” he told GQ. “You set a precedent. No one was doing this in the ‘70s. Even James Dean – he wasn’t exactly ripped.” So to suggest he’s “desperately working to look the part” is simply incorrect. Additionally, he expressed how he was interested in playing the role because he liked the idea of finding a way to make the role his own after so many previous portrayals: “the puzzle of it becomes quite satisfying, to think: where’s my opening?”
Gossip Cop would also like to point out that, despite what the article implies, the character of Batman has not always been played by big buff guys. Michael Keaton didn’t exactly fit that mold. Neither did George Clooney. Adam West definitely didn’t. There’s more than one way to be Batman.
Like we said, tabloids quite often like to make up stuff about the Lighthouse actor. Last July, Star published another phony claim about Pattinson, this time suggesting that he was “peeved” over his salary for The Batman. Another unnamed source contended that he was “causing a stink” over making less than other actors playing superheroes like Chris Evans. Gossip Cop pointed out that his salary had been pre-negotiated, meaning it was already set long before that article was written.
Star’s sister publication In Touch published its own phony story the month before that, claiming actor Armie Hammer had been trash-talking Pattinson for getting the prized role over him. Hammer, who had been rumored for the part as well, was allegedly “stunned” to learn he didn’t get it. In reality, as Gossip Cop noted, Hammer had dismissed rumors he was in talks for the role, and he and Pattinson are quite friendly. As usual, this was just a weak tabloid attempt to stir up drama that isn’t really there.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.