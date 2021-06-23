Robert Duvall Ready To Finally Be A Father At Age 90?

Gossip Cop

 by Cortland Ann
M
Matthew Radulski
2:00 pm, June 23, 2021
Robert Duvall in a suit
(Geoff Robins/AFP via Getty Images)

Is Robert Duvall having a baby? The Hollywood legend is, one report says, planning to become a father for the first time so he can secure his legacy. Gossip Cop investigates.

‘Plans Dream Baby’

According to the Globe, Robert Duvall is finally ready to be a dad. The 90-year-old Godfather Part 2 star reportedly feels like a child is what’s missing from his life with Luciana Pedraza. A source says, “He’s determined to make it happen… he’d like to do this for her, and of course he adores kids.”

Since time is of the essence, the two plan to try IVF to give them the best chance of getting pregnant. The Network star is, a source says, “a dynamo, so naturally, he believes there’s no reason why he can’t be a great dad at his age and chase after a little one.” The source concludes that Duvall wants “to see his name and legacy carried on.”

Why This? Why Now?

This story has no real precedent or reason to exist. Duvall has not done any recent interviews about becoming a father, and his birthday happened in January. With no occasion for this story, and with no evidence to back it up, we’re more than a little puzzled. 

Gossip Cop thinks this tabloid just wants to scandalize its readers with a story of an elderly man becoming a father. It never explains why the To Kill A Mockingbird star and Pedraza would wait 16 years before having a child or what caused this sudden change of heart. At 90 years old and with three other marriages, Duvall has had ample time to plan a family. 

What About Robert Duvall’s Legacy?

Back when Duvall was just 76, he opened up about not having kids. He said, “[I’ve tried] with a lot of different women, in and out of marriage. I thought of adoption, but [my wife and I] haven’t yet.” They’ve had ample time to think about it at this point. There’s no saying if Duvall is secretly planning to have a child, but he’s not indicated publicly that he will.

The Globe uses ageism pretty frequently. It called Ellen DeGeneres too old to be a talk show host and claimed Madonna was too old for racy photographs. It also regularly says Queen Elizabeth will die simply because she’s old.

Duvall’s legacy and name will be preserved in amber for his turn as Tom Hagen in The Godfather alone. There’s no evidence that he feels like he needs a child to feel complete, so Gossip Cop is debunking this story.

