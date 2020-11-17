Rob Schneider's Wife Is Young Enough To Be His Daughter

Known for creating crazy characters like the annoying Richard Laymer (a.k.a. the “makin’ copies” guy), Rob Schneider first burst onto the comedy scene more than 30 years ago as a writer and cast member on Saturday Night Live. Since then, he’s performed stand-up comedy around the world and has starred in many memorable movies, including Deuce Bigalow: Male Gigolo, The Hot Chick, and most recently, Netflix's Hubie Halloween (alongside good pal Adam Sandler). But it may surprise you to know this interesting fact—Rob Schneider’s wife is 25 years his junior! Here’s an up-close look at the funnyman’s other half and his fascinating family life.
Rob Schneider’s wife is named Patricia Azarcoya Schneider. She was born on March 6, 1988 in Mérida, Mexico, which is the largest city in the Yucatan Peninsula. A former model, the stunning brunette is now an accomplished actress and television producer responsible for a host of popular Mexican shows, including CuentameLove, El pelado de la noche, and Guerra De Chistes. She’s also a popular Instagram influencer and has a cooking show on YouTube called Cooking With Patricia.
Despite the fact that Azarcoya is a quarter of a century younger that her famous husband (she’s 32, Schneider is 57), their relationship is anything but a typical May-December romance.
The couple met way back in 2005, when Azarcoya was producing a TV show that Schneider was working on. They dated for six years before finally tying the knot in an intimate Beverly Hills ceremony.
"Patricia and I were surrounded by our closest friends and family; it was the happiest day of my life,” Schneider said of his nuptials. “We had a great time at the wedding and are looking forward to our honeymoon."
That was back in 2011, which was nearly a decade ago. Clearly these two have a long-term connection!
Rob Schneider’s family is certainly not typical. He and Patricia have two daughters together, eight-year-old Miranda Scarlett and four-year-old Madeline Robbie. Schneider also has a child from his first marriage, a daughter named Elle King. If that name sounds familiar to you, it’s because she’s a well-known singer-songwriter. She’s also 31 years old, which means she’s just one year younger than her stepmom Patricia!
Schneider was married to Elle’s mom, former model London King, from 1988 until 1990. According to Elle, her parent’s romance was hasty and short-lived. "I was born out of a Vegas marriage: My parents got married three days after they met," she told Billboard back in 2015.
Nevertheless, the "Ex's & Oh's” singer is close with her younger half-sisters and clearly gets along well with Rob Schneider’s wife.
In between King and Azarcoya, Schneider was married to a woman named Helena, though very little is known about their union. The couple had no children and it’s believed that they parted ways in 2005.
Luckily, Rob Schneider met his true match in the lovely Patricia Azarcoya. In addition to finding success as a couple, the pair have built a strong bond working together. Since 2015, the duo have starred in Real Rob, a Curb Your Enthusiasm-style show loosely based on Schneider’s life (it even features their daughter, Miranda!). In addition to playing a fictionalized version of herself, Patricia serves as the show’s executive producer.
Schneider said it was his idea to have his real-life family star in the faux reality show. In 2017, he told Las Vegas Magazine:
“We did a show on CBS that I thought was just not real at all and (network executives) didn’t have a lot of confidence in. They kept questioning it, and recast it once. They didn’t want to have an actress who pretended to sound like she was Mexican, so they got a girl from Spain who was very nice, but didn’t either look or sound Mexican. I said, ‘Well, this isn’t very real. So if I ever do a show again, let’s just do it ourselves and we’ll call it Real Rob.’ So we did it ourselves completely, and Netflix bought it after watching five minutes of it. It’s been fun—very liberating. I’ve enjoyed it a lot.”
Schneider also explained why he thinks these type of faux-reality shows are so appealing to audiences in an interview with the New York Daily News:
"Everybody posts everything that they do. I think that the future of it is for the audience to figure what's real, what's not real and to differentiate between the two. And I think the closer you can get to the bone I think the more interesting it is," he explained. "I mean, the Kardashian show is a gigantic hit, but there's fabrications there. They are still creating stuff."
The Real Rob has been on Netflix for two seasons and has reportedly been renewed for a third, though no date has been set. The couple also produce and star in a podcast together called See What Happens. Clearly, these two lovebirds are perfect for each other, both personally and professionally!