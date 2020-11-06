Rob Lowe's Son Just Turned 25 And He Looks Just Like Him In Latest Pic

“I haven’t been vocal about my sobriety on here just because I felt it was something I wanted to keep personal, but I had a change of heart,” the junior Lowe wrote. "Making the decision to change your life is difficult at any age, but as a young person I hope that I can be a small example that it is possible and that things really do get SO MUCH BETTER. It’s an incredibly strange and tense time in our world right now, and my heart goes out to everyone going through something, but today I am especially aware of the addicts who are looking for help and having a hard time finding it.”