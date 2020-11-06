Rob Lowe's Son Just Turned 25 And He Looks Just Like Him In Latest Pic

Rob Lowe wished his son John Owen Lowe a happy 25th birthday today on Instagram and he looks like a spitting image of his father in the pic.
Lowe posted a portrait of John Owen by the beach, wearing an unbuttoned shirt and gold Alcoholics Anonymous medallion around his neck. "We’ve had many adventures together and will have many more," the West Wing star writes in the caption. "But I can’t believe it all started on this day 25 years ago. You’ve lived a lifetime of accomplishments and growth already, and there is more to come. You are my loving, hilarious, smart joy. Happy Birthday! Love, Dad."
"Wow, he looks just like his dad !!!!! ????" said one follower. Another added, "Happy birthday to him! He looks like a combination of you and your brother! Handsome guy!"
John Owen posted a photo of him and Rob earlier this year on Father's Day, making it very clear that the genes run strong in the Lowe family.
John Owen is the younger of two sons Lowe shares with his wife, Sheryl Berkoff; his brother Matthew, 27, is a Duke graduate and attorney. Earlier this year, Johnny opened up about his past struggles with alcoholism in an honest and vulnerable Instagram post.
“I haven’t been vocal about my sobriety on here just because I felt it was something I wanted to keep personal, but I had a change of heart,” the junior Lowe wrote. "Making the decision to change your life is difficult at any age, but as a young person I hope that I can be a small example that it is possible and that things really do get SO MUCH BETTER. It’s an incredibly strange and tense time in our world right now, and my heart goes out to everyone going through something, but today I am especially aware of the addicts who are looking for help and having a hard time finding it.”
Perhaps his sobriety has helped forge a stronger bond with his dad. Last month, the two announced the premiere of Madness In The Hills, a documentary about the 2018 California mudslides. The elder Lowe directed while his son earned credit as a producer.
"Please check this out!!" he wrote on Twitter. "It would mean a lot to me and speaks to the growing urgency of climate change!"
Madness In The Hills is available on Peacock. For more info, watch the trailer below.