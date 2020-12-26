Rob Lowe's First Instagram Post Reveals A Lot About His Personality

If you're anything like us, you love browsing Rob Lowe's social accounts on the reg. The 56-year-old actor is an avid Instagram user, and his account is filled with images and short videos about what he's up to both in his professional and private life. From goofy photos of himself to snaps of hanging out with Hollywood's elite to heartwarming family photos, just like the Parks and Recreation star himself, Lowe's social presence is nothing short of a delight.

We were curious if this has always been the case, so we took on the task of scrolling all the way through his 'Gram account to uncover his very first post ever so you don't have to. The result is nothing less amazing than we imagined.