Rob Lowe Sells Montecito Mansion For $45.5 Million - See The Pics!

Exterior of mansion side by side with Rob Lowe
Jim Bartsch and s_bukley/Shutterstock

While most of us could only dream of living the life of luxury, that doesn't make ogling over celeb homes any less fun. The latest news from the real estate world of the rich and famous is that Rob Lowe and his wife Sheryl recently sold their mansion located in Montecito, CA, a small unincorporated community in Santa Barbara. Originally listed on the market back in 2018 for a whopping $47 million, the home has finally sold for just over the current asking price of $45.5 million according to TopTenRealEstateDeals.com.

Aerial view of the entire estate during the day, including the main home and tennis court
Jim Bartsch

So, what exactly does this home have to make it worth such a hefty price tag? First and foremost is the size, as the 10,000 square foot estate is nestled on a bit over three acres of land. Featuring 20 rooms in the main house (yes, there is more than one house!), there are eight bedrooms, 11 bathrooms, a private movie theater, and an enviable wine cellar, to name a few of the rooms.

One of the formal rooms in the main home
Jim Bartsch

Also on the property is a two-bedroom guest home, a one-bedroom pool house complete with staff quarters and even an outdoor kitchen for the most epic of pool parties, along with, of course, a pool and tennis court with observation areas to take in the lush landscape and breathtaking views.

Pool and spa of the estate
Jim Bartsch

This estate is a true luxury getaway, as it also contains two outdoor fireplaces, water fountains, a koi pond, a rose garden, and more. The breathtaking scenery must be why so many Hollywood stars call Montecito home, as big names such as Ellen DeGeneres, Gwyneth Paltrow, and even Oprah Winfrey all own homes here.

Aerial view of the estate at night, including the main home and pool
Jim Bartsch

Featuring a classic East Coast-style that sets it apart from the typical Mediterranean architecture of the area, this home is truly something to behold.

Expansive kitchen in the main house
Jim Bartsch
Formal dining room
Jim Bartsch
Recreational room or den
Jim Bartsch
Well stocked wine cellar
Jim Bartsch
Home theater
Jim Bartsch
One of the 11 bathrooms of the main home
Jim Bartsch
Spacious walk-in closet
Jim Bartsch
One of the eight bedrooms of the main home
Jim Bartsch
One of the outdoor fireplaces
Jim Bartsch

