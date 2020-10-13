Rob Lowe Sells Montecito Mansion For $45.5 Million - See The Pics!

While most of us could only dream of living the life of luxury, that doesn't make ogling over celeb homes any less fun. The latest news from the real estate world of the rich and famous is that Rob Lowe and his wife Sheryl recently sold their mansion located in Montecito, CA, a small unincorporated community in Santa Barbara. Originally listed on the market back in 2018 for a whopping $47 million, the home has finally sold for just over the current asking price of $45.5 million according to TopTenRealEstateDeals.com.