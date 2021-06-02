Rob Dyrdek’s Wife: The Truth About His Marriage To Bryiana Noelle Flores

As Rob Dyrdek celebrates his 21st season on the MTV series Ridiculousness, it’s amazing that people still believe he’s romantically involved with his on-screen sidekick. We recently debunked the persistent rumor that Dyrdek is dating co-host and rapper Chanel West Coast, but it left us asking who his life partner really is. It turns out the former pro skateboarder has been happily married for the past few years—he’s even a dad, too! Find out everything we know about Rob Dyrdek’s wife, Bryiana Noelle Flores, and learn about the unusual (but sweet) tradition they’ve established as a committed couple and family.

Rob Dyrdek Proposed To His Wife Bryiana At Disneyland In 2015

Talk about treating your lady like a princess. In April 2015, Dyrdek took girlfriend Bryiana Noelle Flores on a date to Disneyland. During a viewing of Aladdin: A Musical Spectacular, he excused himself, claiming he needed a bathroom break.

Dyrdek returned on stage, atop a life-sized elephant prop. Standing in for the character Prince Ali, the reality star went off script and asked the Genie to grant him three wishes. First, he asked to be a part of the show. Next, he asked if Flores could join in him stage.

His third and final wish was for his girlfriend’s hand in marriage. Flores, donning her Minnie Mouse ears and a mile-wide grin, said yes.

“I am truly humbled by our love. It is truly a divine creation,” Dyrdek later wrote in an Instagram post. “@bryiana_noelle you are the love of my life and my true destiny. The day I met you I knew I would spend the rest of my life with you. What our relationship has actually become is [a] million times better then [sic] I knew was even possible. My dreams and your dreams are our dreams. I love you more than words could ever describe and can’t wait for you to be my wife.”

Two days after sharing their big news with the world, the couple posted pics from a Caribbean getaway. The crystal blue waters were a perfect backdrop for Flores to show off her new engagement ring. Dyrdek kept it simple (but probably very expensive) with a diamond solitaire the size of a boulder. Even Princess Jasmine couldn’t have asked for more.

Who Is Briyana Noelle Flores?

(Iconic Wine Beauties / YouTube)

Flores, 29, is a native Californian of mixed ethnic descent (Chinese, Cherokee, Caucasian, and Filipino). She apparently had a tough road on her way to being a self-described “proud wife, mom, best friend, mentor, model, and undiscovered Disney princess.”

Flores was diagnosed with aplastic anemia at age 10. The condition, which is quite rare, causes the body to stop producing new blood cells. Doctors said she literally had “a few days to live” and was in dire need of a bone marrow transplant.

Flores couldn’t find a marrow donor, but she endured chemotherapy treatments and multiple blood and platelet transfusions. She also became a recipient of the Make-A-Wish Foundation, using the opportunity to swim with dolphins in Hawaii.

“That was my chance to be a normal kid and I fell in love with life,” she said in a 2018 interview. “Even before and after [the diagnosis] I had kind of a rough life… but during that vacation… I told myself I want more experiences like this… I want more and I will do whatever it takes to make it happen.”

Flores miraculously went into remission and is living her best life today. In September 2013, she posed as a Playboy Playmate of the Month. And according to LinkedIn, she’s currently the president of Iconic Beauty, a haircare line she started in 2014.

As for how she became Mrs. Dyrdek, it’s a story fit for an aspiring princess.

“[Dyrdek] started following me on Twitter, and then he started DMing, and then he started texting me and asked if I wanted to hang out,” Flores explained.

“I was posting about an animal shelter in Bakersfield that was going out of business so they had to find new homes… so he was like, ‘I was thinking we could take a helicopter and save some puppies,’ but I didn’t know him well enough to know that he was joking.”

Flores took the offer at face value, leaving Dyrdek scrambling to find a helicopter. But he delivered on his promise, and the rest is history.

Rob And Bryiana Live In One Of Their Three Los Angeles Mansions

Flores says she’s from a secluded farming town that didn’t have a nearby Target until she was in high school. Lucky for her, becoming the wife of Rob Dyrdek has taken her far away from those humble beginnings.

According to a 2020 story in Variety, the Fantasy Factory star has spent almost $24.3 million on three separate properties in Mullholland Estates. In 2015, Dyrdek spent $9.9 million on a vacant 3.1-acre parcel of land alone. Three years later, he purchased a stunning 6,800-square-foot home in the same neighborhood. Watch him and his family do a walk-through of the house after it’s redesigned by the design group Lux Living. (You can even catch a glimpse of Flores’ wedding dress in one scene.)

Last year, Dyrdek acquired his third property for $8.5 million. The mansion has 7 bedrooms, 10 bathrooms, and city-lights views over the San Fernando Valley.

They Have Two Beautiful Children Together

Flores has two children with Dyrdek. The first is son Kodah Dash, who was born on September 9, 2016.

“Say hello to Kodah Dash Dyrdek aka Dash aka KD aka K-Dash aka Dah-Da… Born 9/9/16 on 7:28pm… 7.7 ounces,” Dyrdek wrote on Instagram. “Myself and @bryianadyrdek_ feel so incredibly blessed and thankful for our healthy baby boy.”

In December 2017, he announced the birth of daughter Nala Ryan.

“She is an angel from heaven,” he wrote. “She is absolute perfection. She is our princess. She is Nala Ryan Dyrdek. So thankful for the strength of my amazing wife and grateful for our growing family.”

In September 2020, Dyrdek revealed that he and Flores plan to have a major wedding celebration for every five years of marriage. It an over-the-top way to prove their commitment, but we’re glad Flores is living a fairytale life after overcoming a terminal diagnosis.