The Net Worth Of Rob Dyrdek And Every ‘Ridiculousness’ Cast Member

MTV has essentially become the Ridiculousness network as of late, constantly running re-runs and new episodes of the admittedly hilarious clip-based comedy show. Rob Dyrdek, Chanel West Coast, and Sterling “Steelo” Brim work exceptionally well together and have been on the show since the beginning. But have you ever wondered how much the Ridiculousness cast is worth? We dug a little deeper to find out the facts, and came up with some eye-popping net worths for Dyrdek, West Coast, and Brim.

‘Ridiculousness’ Has Been On MTV Since 2011

It’s hard to imagine, but it’s already been 10 years since Ridiculousness made its first debut episode on MTV. Dyrdek, West Coast, and Brim have all been together since that inaugural episode. They have also welcomed many celebrity guests to the show, including Justin Bieber, Kylie and Kendall Jenner, Floyd Mayweather, Kevin Hart, Logan and Jake Paul, and many more.

The show has similar vibes to America’s Funniest Home Videos but with more comedic flair and commentary. Here’s a throwback to the first-ever episode, and as you can see, it looks quite different than it does now.

West Coast and Brim mainly contribute by providing additional commentary that they notice and point out subtleties that make the video even funnier. In the later seasons, however, they usually aren’t joined by a celebrity and it’s just the two of them present with Dyrdek performing in his usual role.

The Show Is Currently Airing It’s 21st Season

Though MTV was once the network known for music videos and drama-filled reality TV, most of its programming schedule these days is now dedicated to Ridiculousness. The series’ 21st season premiered in April 2021 and it shows no signs of stopping.

What’s even more surprising is that no matter how often you watch, seeing a repeat episode is still considered a rarity. At 666 total episodes as of May 18th, 2021, there’s a plethora of content for viewers to dive into and see something different each time.

Between 600+ episodes filmed and the constant loop of re-runs being played on MTV, it’s hard not to wonder how much the Ridiculousness cast is getting paid.

Chanel West Coast’s Net Worth In 2021

Chanel West Coast‘s net worth is estimated to be $3 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. However, we’re inclined to believe that number could be higher.

It’s been reported that her salary per episode is $142,050, however, that number has not been confirmed by a reputable source. If that was the case, her net worth would be much higher. Still, we conclude that she’s made multiple millions on the show considering the number of episodes she’s appeared on and how often MTV runs the show on their network.

She also, of course, has had a productive rap career and was signed by Young Money Entertainment in 2015. She also purchased a $1.65 million mansion in Los Angeles in 2019. All of this combined leads us to believe her net worth could be closer to $7 million.

Steelo Brim’s Net Worth In 2021

Sterling “Steelo” Brim, the world’s best video replayer, is estimated to be worth $3 million according to Celebrity Net Worth. However, we also believe that this figure is understated. In late 2020, Brim purchased a $4.2 million dollar mansion in Los Angeles, which is a clear indicator that he’s probably worth more than the $3 million that is being reported.

Some non-reputable sources that Brim makes in excess of $140,000 per episode of Ridiculousness. While there isn’t a basis for any of these rumors, if they happen to be true, Brim’s net worth would be astronomically higher. While he wouldn’t have been making that kind of money in the earlier seasons, we guess it’s at least plausible that he could be making that currently.

Brim was also a regular on Dyrdek’s Fantasy Factory series on MTV from 2009-2015, and this connection with Dyrdek is believed to have given him his role on Ridiculousness.

Rob Dyrdek’s Net Worth In 2021

Rob Dyrdek, also known as the world’s oldest kid, has a net worth of nine figures in 2021. That’s right, Rob Dyrdek is worth an estimated $100 million with his MTV media empire.

Sources report that Dyrdek made $60,000 per episode on the classic Rob And Big and over $100,000 per episode on Fantasy Factory. He’s also produced a multitude of shows, made his own movie, and even started the Street League Skateboard Association.

In addition to that, Dyrdek owns three separate mansions located in the celebrity-filled Mulholland Estates in Los Angeles. These three real estate properties came with a total price tag of nearly $25 million.

Dyrdek made an early name for himself as a well-accomplished skateboarder and has since built and developed several skateparks across the country. He generates an enormous amount of sponsorship revenue from DC, Monster Energy, and many more corporate giants and in return receives a big commission check for promoting their brands.