Rita Ora Shares Sizzling Bikini Photo, But We Can’t Stop Staring At Her Feet

Rita Ora absolutely dazzles in her latest upload to Instagram, but even though she’s showing off her long legs while wearing a bright red bikini, it’s her feet that caught our attention. The photo might be sexy as all get out, but we can’t help but question Ora’s footwear choice, especially considering her location.

Rita Ora Looks Amazing In Pool Shot, But What’s With Her Shoes?

The Voice Australia judge Rita Ora shared a photo of herself lounging on a pool floatie while wearing a bright red bikini and the singer looks hotter than ever. The ’50s style swimwear is fairly conservative, though it fits Ora’s figure like a glove. The top is a bandeau halter and the bottoms are high-waisted, making Ora look like a classic pin-up girl.

With her matching red sunglasses and sexy tattoos, Ora looks like a roller derby diva. The only odd thing about her ensemble was her choice of footwear. At the end of her long, shapely legs sat a pair of tall red high heels. It’s a bit of an odd choice since Ora was in the pool, where one usually doesn’t wear shoes at all, let alone high heels. There’s also the fact that Ora is seated on an inflatable pool floatie.

Sure, the heels are likely not anywhere near sharp enough to puncture the tough rubber, but it’s a surprising choice nonetheless. In the second and last photo in the photoset, a group of women wearing identical red one-piece swimsuits float in the water as their legs rest on the side of the pool. Unlike Ora, these ladies are all barefoot, which is to be expected for pool play.

Ora’s Look Works Best On Dry Land

To be fair, this is likely not Ora’s usual pool outfit. In the caption, Ora expressed her excitement for the release of an upcoming song she’s featured on, “You For Me” by Sigala. The song is coming out on Friday and Ora couldn’t be more amped. Sigala uploaded a different shot of Ora that was taken by the pool, giving followers a better look at her outfit. We can’t deny that it’s a hot look, but we can’t help but cringe at the idea of wearing heels in the pool.

