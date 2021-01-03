The Rise And Fall Of TikTok Superstar Tony Lopez

That's not to say the nude leak didn't bring him moments of despair. "In all seriousness though, invading someone's privacy is horrible," he continued. "It can definitely take a toll on people's mental and it's a form of bullying and it is very illegal. How I handle the situation may be different from how someone else handles it so I feel like, overall, bullying in general, anything that's happening online, if someone's talking crap and somebody, you know, is saying things about people, I think the best advice that I can give to somebody that's watching this or someone at home or someone that's going through a similar situation is to not care about opinions, man and just to not care about what anyone has to say about you. And know yourself and love yourself and know your worth because you need to hold yourself to a standard. You can't let other people alter who you are. You can't let other people tell you who you are. You are who you are."