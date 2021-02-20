Riley Keough ‘Suffering From Anorexia?’ Here’s What We Know

Did friends fear that Riley Keough was “suffering from anorexia” as she grieved for her brother, Benjamin? One tabloid claimed the Mad Max: Fury Road actress had lost up to 30 pounds in the last six months. Gossip Cop has a lot to say about this story.

“Grief Eating Away At Rail-Thin Riley” read the remarkably insensitive headline above an article out of the National Enquirer. The outlet purported that Riley Keough, whose younger brother Benjamin committed suicide last summer, has been “withering away” from the grief. Supposed “friends” of the actress had even begun to fear that she was suffering from anorexia, the tabloid breathlessly continued.

Riley Keough Lost ’25 To 30 Pounds’ In Only Six Months?

“Riley’s sadness over Ben’s death is affecting her health,” the source went on to say. Then the alleged “pal” began baselessly speculating about Keough’s weight, guessing, “It looks like she’s lost 25 to 30 pounds from her five-foot-seven frame in just six months.” In another unnecessarily cruel jab, the pal noted, “Her legs look like matchsticks!” The tabloid, and its suspicious source, were no doubt referring to a photo Keough posted to her Instagram page, a photo which was included in the piece as an insert.

The tabloid also consulted with a so-called “longevity expert,” who had never treated Keough. The “expert” estimated that Keough weighed less than 100 pounds, though since the expert had never treated Keough before, it’s safe to say that the estimate was not only inaccurate, but grossly unprofessional.

The longevity expert made sure to point out that anorexia “often runs in families with other emotional disorders,” which opened the doors for the tabloid to point out that both Keough’s mother, Lisa Marie Presley, and her grandfather, Elvis, had “battled weight woes.”

In conclusion, the source tattled, “Riley needs help and she needs it now. Her mom has her own problems, so either her grandmother Priscilla or her husband [stuntman Ben Smith-Petersen] has to step in before it’s too late!” Strangely, the tabloid’s source doesn’t sound all that upset, probably because no real “pal” of Riley Keough’s would ever give a tabloid as trashy as the Enquirer information about the star, let alone plant the suggestion that she’s battling anorexia.

Gossip Cop’s Take On A Sensitive Subject

It would be the height of hypocrisy for Gossip Cop to make a comment about Keough’s figure, especially since we’re already taking this shameless outlet to task for doing the same thing. Let’s just say that grief can do a number of surprising things to a person, and weight loss often goes hand-in-hand with the grieving process. Keough suffered an unimaginable loss and it’s beyond disgusting that this magazine would take advantage of her grief in such a transparent way. Even more disturbing is the positively gleeful way the outlet discusses the possibility that Keough might have an eating disorder.

This tabloid clearly delights in whipping up a fearful frenzy by claiming that one celebrity or another is “scary skinny” or otherwise losing weight in an alarming matter. Angelina Jolie often finds herself at the center of these rumors, with the Enquirer once running a cover story on the actress that claimed she weighed only 78 pounds. The tabloid employed a series of tricks and mistruths to push the narrative forward, but Gossip Cop didn’t fall for it. Last fall, the outlet reported that friends of Jessica Simpson were worried the star had turned to diet pills to lose weight — fears that were completely unfounded. This magazine has cried wolf far too often for us to start believing it now.

