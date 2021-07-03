Rihanna Stuns With Steamy Pantless Pics

Pride may have just ended but Rihanna is only turning up the heat. Of course, the “Umbrella” singer had to close out June with just one more pic to break the Internet once again.

The 33-year-old pop star and fashion icon took to Instagram to not only promote her Savage Fenty brand but slay looks, and promote some great LGBTQ organizations. In the post, Rihanna states that proceeds from Fenty will directly benefit the organizations she tagged in the post.

So What’s Rihanna Wearing?

Well, only the finest Fenty of course, but to be honest, not much! That’s never been a surprise for the unapologetic Rihanna though who is known for taking fashion risks in stride. Three pics were posted and in each one, RiRi strikes a bold pose.

In the first, she is laid upon a bed wearing a thong, black t-shirt, a classic gold chain, rainbow thigh-high stockings, and a pair of Y2K-looking yellow wraparounds. It’s a classic example of Rihanna’s assemblage of fashions and styles in one hot package.

In the second pic, RiRi loses the shades and shows off her pouty lips. While in the third, the pop singer shows off a bit more body and even peeks her tattoo. Who knew looking so fine could be so effortless?

Living Free And Loving It

If there’s one thing that we can parse from these pics and Rihanna’s recent feed it’s that she is simply living and enjoying the freedom of being single.

After an intense relationship with Saudi billionaire Hassan Jameel and even pregnancy rumors, it looks like Rihanna is taking things solo again and for the better. But between these steamy Fenty promotions and risque pics, she might not be for long!

Regardless, we can’t help but be impressed with not only Rihanna’s great figure and stylish Fenty brand but her genuine support of the LGBTQ community as well. If love is love then RiRi sure had a lot of it to show for us this Pride month.

