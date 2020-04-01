Rihanna’s Secret Pregnancy and Billionaire Wedding: What The Tabloids Got Wrong

Truth rating: 0

By Brianna Morton |

Did Rihanna plan to marry and start a family with her then billionaire boyfriend Hassan Jameel? That’s what a tabloid claimed last summer. Gossip Cop is more than happy to clear the air about this laughable rumor.

The National Enquirer claimed last year that the 31-year-old singer was planning to tie the knot with Jameel and get a start on making a family together. “Their friends believe they are unofficially engaged and there’s talk Rihanna could even be pregnant already,” a so-called “insider” told the outlet. Apparently to illustrate their point, the tabloid includes a photo of Rihanna wearing a white dress with her midsection circled in a purple dotted line, as if to imply that the “Umbrella” singer is sporting a baby bump.

An isolated quote from an interview Rihanna did with her Ocean’s 8 co-star Sarah Paulson for Interview Magazine is also thrown in to help support the publication’s shaky narrative. Rihanna mentioned in the interview that she wants a baby “more than anything in life!” Interestingly, the outlet left out the part where Paulson asked her if she was going to get married and Rihanna went tellingly silent before answering, “Only god knows that, girl. We plan and god laughs, right?”

Still, the unidentified source insisted that the couple planned on getting married in Paris, explaining, “They love Paris and share a lot of memories there. Rihanna loves the culture, people and walks around the park. It’s a perfect location.” From there, the article dips into the ways the men in Rihanna’s life have disappointed or hurt her in the past, needlessly bringing up the singer’s legal battle with her father and the abuse she went through with ex-boyfriend Chris Brown. The insider concluded, “Rihanna has met a man she finally feels safe with. Even Hassan’s family has welcomed her with open arms!”

Gossip Cop couldn’t find a single speck of truth within this story. Rihanna and Jameel announced their breakup in January, which puts a damper on the tabloid’s assertion that the two would wed. While it’s true that Rihanna has mentioned her desire to have children, she’s also recently said that she doesn’t need a man to become a mother. “I’ll have kids — three or four of ’em,” Rihanna stated in a recent interview with British Vogue. “They [society] diminish you as a mother if there’s not a dad in your kids’ lives. But the only thing that matters is happiness, that’s the only healthy relationship between a parent and a child. That’s the only thing that can raise a child truly, is love,” she continued after being asked if she’d raise kids on her own if she couldn’t find the right person.

This is far from the first time a tabloid has published a story about Rihanna planning to marry Jameel. In 2017, when the couple first started dating, RadarOnline claimed Hassan Jameel proposed to Rihanna and they planned to elope. Gossip Cop had no trouble debunking that story since there was zero evidence put forth to support the outlet’s wild claims. Rihanna was not engaged then and she’s definitely not engaged now.