Rihanna Hoping To Have 4 Babies With 4 Different Fathers?

Truth rating: 0

By Elyse Johnson |

Does Rihanna have a team on the hunt for potential sperm donors? A recent article in a tabloid is claiming the singer has baby fever. Gossip Cop can set the record straight on the matter.

The National Enquirer claims the singer is set on becoming a mom and she’s prepared to do it without a man. Supposed “sources,” tell the outlet the pop singer has dispatched a secret “genes team” to search the globe for smart, athletic, and “drop-dead” gorgeous men to be prospective sperm donors. “Rihanna has given up on finding Mr. Right because so many men have turned out to be Mr. Wrong,” a “so-called” insider tells the outlet. “She’s not afraid to be a single mom,” the source continued.

The tabloid seems to have inspired to invent this tall tale after the singer was asked about her family plans in an interview with Vogue. Rihanna said, “Would I do it on my own? Hell yeah! I’ll have kids, three or four of them.” According to the magazine, that means she’s on the hunt for multiple dads as well. An alleged source claims, “She means to search far and wide for the perfect fathers, and she has people whose job is to do just that,” the dubious insider claims. The outlet alleged that after ending her three-year romance with billionaire, Hassan Jameel, the singer is “putting her needs first, and her priority is having a baby, on her own, her way.”

The only kernel of truth to the story is that Rihanna did say she wants three or four kids in the above-mentioned Vogue interview and if she didn’t meet the right person, she would do it on her own. “I feel like society makes me want to feel like, ‘Oh, you got it wrong…’ They diminish you as a mother if there’s not a dad in your kids’ lives,” Rihanna said in the interview. Furthermore, a source close to Rihanna told Gossip Cop it wasn’t true. The singer is not looking for four different fathers for four different babies. The story is as untrue as it is ridiculous.

It’s no surprise that the National Enquirer has been busted by us for falsely writing about the singer before. Earlier this year, Gossip Cop debunked the sketchy outlet for claiming Rihanna’s family was trying to bring her back to Barbados because they were concerned about her “wild lifestyle.” The unreliable magazine alleged the “Umbrella” singer was “partying her pain away” after her breakup with Jameel and her family was worried. The whole story was completely made-up. Gossip Cop checked with a source close to the situation who assured us it was incorrect. Rihanna is doing just fine and her family is not worried about her.