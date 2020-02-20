Rihanna’s Family Worried About Her Partying, Want Her Back In Barbados?

Truth rating: 0

By Laura Broman |

Is Rihanna’s family trying to bring her home to Barbados out of fear for her wild lifestyle? That’s what one tabloid is claiming this week. Gossip Cop looked into the story and finds it to be completely made-up.

Heartbroken over the end of her relationship with Saudi billionaire Hassan Jameel, the pop singer is now partying her pain away and her family is worried. At least, that’s what the National Enquirer is alleging in a new article. The tabloid cites an “insider” who insists that Rihanna has been “party-hopping” around the world, including with her exes Drake and A$AP Rocky. Her family, the suspicious source goes on, has “major concerns about how she’s coping.”

Multiple “sources,” also unidentified, say the singer is “rebelling” against the more conservative lifestyle she led with Jameel by “getting her freak on” and “now all she wants to do is party.” Yet another dubious insider adds that Rihanna “looks so sad” these days.

After looking into the situation, Gossip Cop has determined that this story is complete fiction. We reached out to a source close to the situation, who assures us that nothing about the article is true. However the singer is dealing with the breakup, the Enquirer has no insight into it. It is true, for example, that the Fenty Beauty mogul has been seen in public with A$AP Rocky, but the theory that they’re back together was debunked weeks ago. According to E! News, a much more reputable source for celebrity news, Rihanna “wants to be single and isn’t going to jump into something” and is “hanging out with A$AP Rocky, but she is not dating him.”

The singer kept her relationship with Jameel largely private throughout her time with him, and is known for being rather cryptic about her personal life on social media. But, as one of the best-selling artists of all time, Rihanna’s dating life is of course going to be subject to overwhelming tabloid speculation. After the initial news of the breakup dropped, Gossip Cop did a roundup of some of the more absurd recent relationship rumors Rihanna was subject to by the gossip industry. All of them were false.

It should be noted, the Enquirer and its sister publications seem especially fond of inventing stories about celebrities’ partying habits. In August of last year, the tabloid claimed that hardworking actor, UT Austin professor, and father of three Matthew McConaughey was an “out of control” party animal when away from his wife.

That same month, the Enquirer alleged their favorite target, Brad Pitt, had friends worried about him relapsing after going sober in 2016. In May 2019, the Enquirer’s sister publication, Star, published an equally phony article claiming that another tabloid favorite, Kristen Stewart, was partying so hard her friends were begging her to “slow down” and think of her health. All three stories were completely ridiculous and debunked by Gossip Cop.