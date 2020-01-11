Truth rating: 0

By Andrew Shuster |

Is Rihanna hosting Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson’s wedding at her house? That’s the phony story in one of this week’s tabloids. Gossip Cop has learned it’s made up.

Delevingne and Benson have been dating for more than a year, but there’s no indication they’re engaged. That hasn’t stopped In Touch from running the headline, “Rihanna Is Throwing Cara & Ashley A Wedding!” The accompanying article says the singer has offered her Hollywood Hills mansion to serve as the location for the couple’s nuptials.

“Rihanna is staying mum about when, where and even if she’ll marry her boyfriend [Hassan Jameel], but she can’t stop talking about her bestie Cara getting married,” a supposed source tells the outlet. The “insider” claims it started when Rihanna called Delevingne after reading that she had broken up with Benson. “Rihanna was shocked, but then Cara told her it wasn’t true and that she and Ashley are happier than ever, and that’s when Rihanna made the generous offer.” The suspicious tipster goes on to say the singer also offered her Barbados home as an option, adding, “This is her wedding gift to them.”

Delevingne and Benson’s relationship is going strong, but there’s no reason to believe they’re headed down the aisle soon. Regardless, Rihanna hasn’t offered to host their wedding. Gossip Cop reached out to an individual in the singer’s camp, who tells us there’s “zero truth” to the story. This narrative seems to have been concocted simply because Rihanna and Delevingne are close pals.

It’s worth noting, rumors emerged last year that Delevingne and Benson had gotten married in a secret ceremony in Las Vegas. E! News later confirmed that the two are not legally married, but did have a friendship ceremony. The couple also sparked engagement rumors last year when they were spotted with gold bands on their fingers while vacationing in Saint-Tropez. Neither woman commented on the speculation, but Benson’s mom later wrote on Instagram, “How easy it is for so many of us today to be undoubtedly full of information yet fully deprived of accurate information.”

In Touch’s article about the couple isn’t even more speculation – it’s flat out fiction. It’s also not surprising that the magazine would drag Rihanna into the narrative. The singer is frequently targeted by the tabloid. Back in 2018, Gossip Cop busted the outlet for falsely claiming Rihanna got into a huge fight with her boyfriend after she started smoking pot at an upscale restaurant. This latest article is more nonsense.