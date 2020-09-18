Ridiculous List Of Shows Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Want To Produce At Netflix

A Web Of Busts

This article mentions a few principal players in the royal family whom Woman’s Day has inaccurately covered. It said Prince Andrew was raided by the FBI and later homeless when neither claim was remotely true. Markle was once apparently working on a TV show with Reese Witherspoon, so shouldn’t the tabloid mention its own story? Would that not be part of any Netflix deal if it were true? You should not take this story seriously. It describes itself as a list of rumors without a shred of evidence included.