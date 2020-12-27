Who Is Rick Salomon? All About The High Stakes Poker Player And The A-List Stars He’s Been With

Rick Salomon was born Richard Allan Salomon on January 24, 1968 in Neptune Township, New Jersey. It's been reported (but not confirmed) that he is the son of Robert Salomon, a former top executive at Warner Bros. Little is known about his early life except that he got his start in the entertainment industry in the early 2000s. His first formal credit was as an executive producer for the 2002 film American Girl. More recently, he was an executive producer (along with fellow poker player Randall Emmett) of Gotti starring John Travolta.