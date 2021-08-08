Richest HGTV Stars: Who Is The Wealthiest Personality On The Network?

Gossip Cop participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

There’s no denying that HGTV has made home design addicts out of millions of Americans, but let’s not forget that it has also changed the lives of its own on-air talent. Since the mid-1990s, the channel has turned everyday real estate pros and interior designers into world-renowned tastemakers. Popular programs have been a springboard for book deals, product lines, and lucrative licensing agreements. We challenge you to walk into any retail store without seeing Chip and Joanna Gaines‘ faces attached to a piece of furniture, or the names Drew and Jonathan Scott tied to some fluffy throw pillows.

But just how deep are the pockets of HGTV hosts? We’ve rounded up the net worths of HGTV’s 15 most popular personalities. Find out how selling a lifestyle has helped finance their own lavish lives.

David Bromstad

(Photo by Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images for Janssen Therapeutics)

Estimated Net Worth: $2 million

David Bromstad was laid off from his job as a Disney illustrator when he auditioned for the first series of HGTV Design Star. After winning the grand prize, he became the host of the home improvement show Color Splash, which ran for 10 seasons. He also returned to HGTV Design Star, where he served as a mentor and host, and hosted two additional programs: Beach Flip and My Lottery Dream Home.

As a result of his success, Bromstad developed multiple brand partnerships. He’s was a spokesperson for Mythic Paint, a brand ambassador for Miele appliances, and has a line of home furnishings available via Grandin Road.

Vern Yip

(Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images for UNICEF)

Estimated Net Worth: $3 million

Yip actually had his first taste of fame on the TLC’s Trading Spaces, but his leap to HGTV boosted his public profile. He started on the channel as a judge on Design Star and eventually earned his own show, Deserving Design. The feel-good program gave Yip the opportunity to resign rooms for “people who are doing amazing things with their own lives and others.”

In addition to running his own Atlanta design firm, Yip has lent his name to to various textile and home furnishing lines. He’s also the author of his own book, Design Wise.

Alison Victoria

(Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for DirecTV)

Estimated Net Worth: $3 million

Victoria is the face of multiple HGTV programs, including Kitchen Crashers, DIY Insider, and Rock the Block. But she is perhaps best known for Windy City Rehab, in which she transforms outdated Chicago homes into updated showstoppers. Her appeal is undeniable—as of July 2021, all 16 homes that appeared on two seasons of the series have officially sold.

Unfortunately, Victoria (whose real last name is Gramenos) is entangled in myriad legal woes. Herself and her former business partner Donovan Eckhardt have been sued a number of times related to work done on their show. And earlier this year, Eckhardt slapped Windy City Rehab producers with a defamation suit for his portrayal after leaving the show.

Despite the legal dramas, Victoria’s star continues to rise and Windy City Rehab was renewed for nine one-hour episodes.

Scott McGillivray

(Photo by George Pimentel/Getty Images for Disney Studios)

Estimated Net Worth: $4 million

McGillivray flipped his first home at age 21; today, at 43, he’s a real estate and media mogul. He’s starred in four programs on HGTV to date: Income Property, Moving the McGillivrays, Buyers Bootcamp, and Scott’s Vacation House Rules.

Income Property, which helps homeowners convert a portion of their home into a rental unit, has been a particular success. McGillivray has used the series as an opportunity to branch out into other ventures, including the real estate books How to Add Value to Your Home, Cash Flow for Life, and The Investors Tool Kit. He is also the founder of Keyspire, a real estate education company that offers workshops for aspiring investors.

Genevieve Gorder

(Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for Global Lyme Alliance )

Estimated Net Worth: $5 million

Like Vern Yip, Gorder’s foray into design programs began on TLC’s Trading Spaces. She made her HGTV premiere in 2009 on Dear Genevieve, a show that helped families tackle a particular design challenge in their home. She also served as a judge on six seasons of Design Star.

Gorder’s signature style can be found in homes across the country. She has attached her name to a number of lifestyle projects, including a partnership with Capel Rugs and an entire line of children’s furniture for The Land of Nod. She also continues to offer design consultations via her website for a rate of $350 for a half hour.

David Visentin

(Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Discovery)

Estimated Net Worth: $6 million

The top Canadian realtor is best known for his role on Love it or List It. In each episode, a homeowner presents their house to Visentin and co-host Hilary Farr. Using a predetermined budget, Farr helps remodel or update the home; meanwhile, Visentin finds comparable houses for sale. The owner must ultimately decide if they will stay in their current digs or put it on the market. (Fun fact: Hillary Clinton once called it her favorite show.)

Visentin’s negotiating skills has led to a high-paying side hustle as a public speaker. According to his talent booker AAE, his rate for speaking at live events ranges from $30,000 to $50,000.

Egypt Sherrod

(Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Starz)

Estimated Net Worth: $6 million

Sherrod was a popular radio personality in New York and Atlanta when she joined HGTV in 2012. For five years, she hosted Property Virgins, which followed first-time homebuyers through the exhausting process of finding the right house.

Today, she runs a namesake real estate group via Keller Williams in Atlanta. She is also the author of the best-selling book Keep Calm…It’s Just Real Estate: Your No-Stress Guide To Buying A Home. Sherrod not only generates side income as a public speaker, but she even has a side hustle as a life coach.

Hilary Farr

(Photo by Sonia Recchia/Getty Images for PANDORA)

Estimated Net Worth: $8 million

You may wonder why Farr has a higher figure than her Love It or List It co-host

David Visentin. Perhaps it has to do with her track record: by the end of Season 9, the Canadian home designer had convinced 90 homeowners to keep their houses, compared to the 64 homeowners who went with Visentin’s advice to list.

Farr also has home furnishing collections with multiple partners. She produces furniture under her name with Braxton Culler, floor coverings with Kaleen Rugs, lighting with Grandview Gallery, and more.

She is also venturing out on her own. Later this year, she’ll debut Tough Love with Hilary Farr. The show will help busy families create functional but stylish spaces that improve their lives.

Nicole Curtis

(Photo by Loreen Sarkis/Getty Images for John Varvatos)

Estimated Net Worth: $8 million

For eight years, Curtis restored old homes to their former glory in Minneapolis and Detroit on Rehab Addict. Unfortunately, her impeccable work was often overshadowed by personal and professional legal woes.

The good news is that the licensed realtor and house restoration guru returned to HGTV in 2021 with Rehab Addict Rescue—a spin-off where Curtis helps existing homeowners revive classic spaces that have fallen into disrepair.

In addition to selling homes and offering design services, Curtis is the author of the 2016 New York Times best-seller Better Than New: Lessons I’ve Learned from Saving Old Homes.

Tarek El Moussa

(Photo by Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images)

Estimated Net Worth: $10 million

Since 2013, he and his former wife Christina Haack have co-hosted Flip or Flop—the HGTV series in which the couple flipped homes in California using El Moussa’s real estate knowledge and Haack’s design experience.

The show was a hit, but the marriage eventually failed. However, the divorced couple continues to work together for the sake of the show.

In the meantime, El Moussa had his own show, Flipping 101 with Tarek El Moussa, in 2020. He also runs his own real estate education program, Homemade Investor, and hosts his own podcast, Life by Design.

Christina Haack

(Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)

Estimated Net Worth: $12 million

Christina Haack (formly El Moussa and Anstead) began working in the real estate industry after college. She ran the agency Tarek and Christina: The El Moussa Group with her former husband. Yet after the stock housing market crashed in 2008, business dropped and the couple went from living in a gorgeous $6000-per-month home to a small $700-per-month apartment.

In 2011, Tarek created an audition tape of the couple flipping a home, and in 2012 they were signed by HGTV. In addition to filming Flip or Flop, which put her on the map, she hosted two seasons of the home renovation series Christina on the Coast.

Haack is the author of The Wellness Remodel, a health and wellness book co-written with certified nutritionist Cara Clark. And in 2020, she partnered with Spectra Home Furniture to release Christina Home Designs, a 30-piece collection of upholstery and home accents.

Bryan Baeumler

(HGTV)

Estimated Net Worth: $20 million

The Canadian entrepreneur has been the face of multiple HGTV home renovation programs: Disaster DIY, Leave it to Bryan, Bryan Inc., and Island of Bryan. One particular series, House of Bryan, was the highest-rated show on HGTV Canada in 2016. He’s also the author of the 2015 book Measure Twice: Tips and Tricks from the Pros to Help You Avoid the Most Common DIY Disasters.

Off screen, Baeumler is currently the CEO of Baeumler Quality Construction. He also built and operates Caerula Mar Club, a luxury resort in the Bahamas’ South Andros Island.

Joanna And Chip Gaines

Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

Combined Estimated Net Worth: $20 million

The couple has come a long way since the 2013 debut of their reality renovation show Fixer Upper. Today, after renovating over 100 homes, the Gaines duo is set to expand their empire with the debut of Magnolia Network, a joint deal with Discovery, Inc. that will replace DIY Network.

Not that they needed a cable network to keep them busy. The Gaines’ Magnolia brand is already a massive success and includes a mixed-use complex in Waco, Texas, multiple books, a houseware line, and a hotel in the works (just to name a few things). Expect their net worth to spike once their cable channel grows its viewership.

Mike Holmes

(Trina Stewart/Shutterstock.com)

Estimated Net Worth: $30 million

The Holmes on Homes host spent seven seasons helping homeowners undo the botched jobs of incompetent contractors. Since then, Holmes hosted 11 additional TV programs and served as the judge on HGTV Canada’s Handyman Superstar Challenge.

We bet Holmes, who got his start as a contractor at age 19, would have never expected the opportunities that screen time has offered. He has served as the face of Allstate and Nescafé instant coffee; he also launched his own clothing line, Holmes Workwear.

Additionally, the Canadian construction guru shares his knowledge in the form of five published books.

Jonathan And Drew Scott

Photo by Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for Discovery Inc.)

Combined Estimated Net Worth: $200 million

With the success of their signature show Property Brothers, the Scotts have parlayed their popularity into a full blown media and lifestyle empire. Their company Scott Brothers Global encompasses short films, TV programs, and web series. They even release music as the duo The Scott Brothers.

The Scotts have home furnishings lines, Scott Living, available on QVC and at big box retailers. They also have a luxury custom home program called Dream Homes. But it doesn’t stop there, as the twin brothers additionally have exclusive merchandise deals with Hobby Lobby, Michael’s, and Kohl’s. By not letting any opportunity pass them by, their net worth is staggeringly higher than their fellow HGTV personalities.