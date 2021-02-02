Richard Gere Wants To Co-Star With Jennifer Aniston In New Crime Caper Movie?

Are Richard Gere and Jennifer Aniston going to team up for a new blockbuster? One tabloid says Gere is trying to make it a reality, but Gossip Cop isn’t so sure. Here’s what we found.
According to Woman’s Day, “Aniston is being wooed by one of her biggest matinee idols, Richard Gere.” Gere “wants her for a new crime caper he’s developing.” A source says the actor has “admired her for years but the timing’s bever matched up.”
The two “would be amazing chemistry to see on screen,” says the insider. Gere has called Aniston about the project, and she is interested. The source says “Jen’s absolutely thrilled and has her team seeing what projects can be put aside” so she can make it happen.
This seems to be just a random pairing. Despite this tabloid calling Gere one of Aniston’s “matinee idols,” she’s never publicly expressed that sentiment. She’s talked about being a Julia Roberts fan, so we don’t doubt that she’d also be a fan of Roberts' Pretty Woman co-star, but it’s not as though this is a well known and often pined for combination.
It’s possible that Gere has called Aniston on the phone. Gossip Cop has no idea who Aniston talks to in her spare time. We also seriously doubt that Woman’s Day would somehow know this as well.
What we do know is that Hollywood casting news, as a rule, never comes from tabloids, but rather more reputable sources like The Hollywood Report or Deadline. We can’t find any information about this rumor from any other reputable source, including IMDB, so Gossip Cop is busting this story. Gere is focused on raising his young children right now, while Aniston remains as busy as ever.
This narrative about Gere wanting to work with Aniston is very similar to a story from 2019 about Angelina Jolie wanting to work with Keanu Reeves on The Eternals. Reeves didn’t join Jolie in that film, so this tabloid clearly isn’t the place to go for casting news. We can’t say Jolie wouldn’t like to work with Reeves, just as Gere would probably like to work with Aniston, but there’s just no hard evidence to back either of these stories up.
This tabloid has an extremely spotty track record when it comes to stories about Aniston. It claimed she could start dating Alia Shawkat, then said she was hinting at an engagement with Brad Pitt. Gossip Cop has also busted its claims that she’s dated Leonardo Dicaprio and Johnny Depp, as well as her divorce lawyer. None of these relationships were real, which makes it difficult to trust this tabloid’s casting news.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.
