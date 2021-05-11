‘RHOA’ Stars Porsha Williams, Falynn Guobadia Having The Same Man’s Baby?

Are Real Housewives Of Atlanta stars Porsha Williams and Falynn Guobadia pregnant by the same man? After Williams admitted to being engaged to Falynn’s ex-husband, Simon, there’s been speculation from an online gossip blog that both women are pregnant with his babies. Gossip Cop looked into the claims.

‘RHOA’ Stars Falynn Guobadia, Porsha Williams Pregnant By The Same Man?

According to MediaTakeOut, Simon Guobadia may have gotten both his ex-wife Falynn and his new fiancée Porsha Williams pregnant. Falynn announced in April that she and Simon had ended their marriage only two years after they first wed. After rumors began circulating that Williams and Simon were a new item, Williams admitted to the relationship on Instagram, informing fans that she’d gotten engaged.

In the lengthy post, Williams defended her new relationship, which she insisted had had no impact on Simon’s previous marriage to Falynn. The reality star wrote, in part, “For all of you that need facts, I get the optics but Simon filed for divorce from a previous marriage in January. I had nothing to do with their divorce filing. That’s between the two of them.”

She didn’t confirm rumors of her engagement in the post, but Simon revealed the news on his own Instagram account, writing, “I asked her to marry me because we checked ALL of each other’s boxes, and then some.” MTO News apparently found the couple’s reasons for their quick engagement to be less than convincing. The site claimed, citing chatter from “two top Atlanta journalists” on the social media app Clubhouse that Falynn is pregnant and that Simon is the father of her baby.

Where’s The Proof Of Williams’ Alleged Pregnancy?

To support its claim that Williams is also pregnant, the site used a video of the reality star dancing with a friend as evidence. In the video, Williams wears a long sleeve dress with a floor-length skirt which is billowy enough to hide her figure from view. There’s no other evidence that Williams is expecting her second child, and the video evidence the site supplied is tenuous at best. How is the video supposed to prove that Williams is pregnant if her figure is totally concealed by her dress?

It’s obvious to us that this site is just taking advantage of the relationship drama between Falynn, Simon, and Williams. Both Simon and Williams addressed the rumors of their new relationship with admirable openness. Besides, reports make it clear that Simon and Falynn’s marriage has essentially been over for several months now, making it even less likely that Falynn is pregnant with her estranged husband’s child.

Besides, the disreputable gossip blog has published some real stinkers over the years. The site once claimed rapper Lil Nas X had come out as transgender after he shared a photo of himself dressed as Nicki Minaj for Halloween. Kourtney Kardashian was accused of “coming out” as a lesbian and “leaking” pictures of her new wife. The reality star, who is currently dating Travis Barker, was merely jokingly referring to her longtime friend as her “wifey,” not coming out. The site comes up with ridiculous, unfounded rumors daily, so it’s no surprise that it’s trying to start unnecessary drama between these RHOA castmates.

