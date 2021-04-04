Gossip Cop

Prince Charles in a suit Royals Prince Charles ‘Ordering’ Prince Harry Home?

Did Prince Charles order Prince Harry to return home to England? That’s what one tabloid was reporting this time last year. So, did the duke heed his father’s orders? Gossip Cop wants to check in on the family one year later.  Royal Family In Crisis?  Twelve months ago, the National Enquirer published an article alleging that Prince Charles’ case of coronavirus had sent the […]

 by Ariel Gordon
close up of Prince Philip Royals Report: Prince Philip Had ‘Fruity Words’ For Prince Harry And Meghan Markle After Oprah Winfrey Interview

Was Prince Philip livid over Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s interview with Oprah Winfrey? One outlet believes he only had “fruity words” for the couple after getting released from the hospital. Gossip Cop investigates. Prince Philip’s Not Happy According to the Daily Star, Prince Philip was not happy about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s interview. […]

 by Matthew Radulski
Harrison Ford in a tuxedo smiling with Calista Flockhart in a blue dress Celebrities Harrison Ford Renewed Vows With Calista Flockhart On Their Ranch?

Earlier this year, an article claimed Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart had plans to renew their wedding vows on Valentine’s day. Did the ceremony ever happen? Gossip Cop wants to check in on the couple clear things up.  Ford Planned Special Wyoming Ceremony?  A recent edition of OK! reported that Ford and Flockhart were planning to hold a special vow renewal ceremony near their ranch […]

 by Ariel Gordon
Celebrities

Reviewers Are Amazed At The Volumizing Results Of Drew Barrymore’s Hot Style Brush

L
Laura Hohenstein
8:00 am, April 4, 2021
(Flower Beauty)

Gossip Cop participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

Bubbly and beautiful, Drew Barrymore has been a Hollywood staple when it comes to down to earth style. Her Flower Beauty line is an embodiment of the actress herself, offering fun, cruelty-free products and tools at an affordable price.

While so many of her products are a game changer, people can get enough of her FLOWER Ionic Volumizing Styling Hot Hair Brush. The multi-purpose tool eliminates frizz, adds shine, and creates serious volume as it curls. For those looking for easy styling or some assistance lifting lifeless strands, this tool more than delivered.

The reviews speak for themselves. Many noted that despite not being savvy at operating hot tools, this styler was easy to hold and use. From thin to thick hair, reviewers loved the frizz-free curls this hot brush created. And by far the most glowing reviews gushed about how it transformed their limp, lifeless strands with volume that lasted all day.

Even better, you can get your own Hot Hair Brush from walmart.com, which offers free shipping with no order minimum. Check it out for yourself, as well as the complete line available from Flower Beauty!

