Residents Say Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Are ‘Worst Neighbors Ever’?

It’s been over a year since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle graced the United States with their presence. In that time, the couple bought a $14.6 million home in Santa Barbara, California. Last year, a report was published in a tabloid calling the ex-royals “neighbors from hell.” Gossip Cop is revisiting the story and seeing if the couple really are bad neighbors.

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Bad Neighbors To the Bone?

This time last year, Star alleged the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were causing havoc in their gated Los Angeles housing community. “People pay millions to live there because it’s beautiful, private, and peaceful,” a so-called “insider” proclaimed. “But with Harry and Meghan around, it’s become total chaos,” they continued, referring to the press and paparazzi that constantly hound the couple.

The tabloid also accuses Markle and Prince Harry of being unfriendly and “downright cold” to their new neighbors.“When they take their dogs for a walk, they don’t make eye contact with anyone,” the source and supposed neighbor said. “They keep to themselves and aren’t the slightest bit friendly.”

False Reporting

Like Gossip Cop pointed out last May, it’s not Markle and Prince Harry’s fault paparazzi will not leave them alone. While the cameras might be a nuance, the couple didn’t ask for them. Who in their right mind would be ok with paparazzi swarming them at all hours of the day? Also how close can the press get to the house if they live in a “gated” community and have security?

As for the notion that the couple is unfriendly, if the source really is a neighbor then maybe the Sussexes are justified in their hypothetical neighborhood shunning. Also, it’s hypocritical to praise a community for being private and then shame people that keep to themselves.

Markle and Prince Harry can’t do a thing right in the tabloid’s eyes. The couple has done an enormous amount of work promoting and contributing to charity including organizing and sponsoring the Global Citizen’s VAX Live concert and spreading awareness about mental health. His Apple TV+ show he did with Oprah Winfrey premiered last week. The Me You Can’t See, which aims to teach people how to care for their mental health, has received a lot of positive reviews.

Since reporting on the story last year, more and more reports have come out about the couple’s living situation. In April 2020, Gossip Cop busted an article from the Globe claiming the Royals were going all-in on a marijuana farm. Another tabloid, this time the National Enquirer, tried to push the narrative that Prince William was ‘furious’ with Prince Charles for buying Prince Harry and Meghan Markle their house in California. Gossip Cop poked enough holes into the story to deem it false.

