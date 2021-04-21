Reports Say Things Are ‘Cooling Off’ Between Harry Styles And Olivia Wilde

A downbeat Olivia Wilde was spotted in London without her beau, Harry Styles. Does this mean their romance is fizzling? Gossip Cop investigates to set the record straight.

Olivia Wilde, Harry Styles Slowing Their Sizzle

Woman’s Day says that although they were inseparable at the beginning of their relationship in January of this year, Wilde and Styles have slowed their romance. Caught in a photo looking somber, the mother of two stepped out in London with no sign of her eclectic singer boyfriend. Apparent insiders claim that things are only going to get harder for the two. While Styles is preparing to film the new movie My Policeman alongside The Crown’s Emma Corrin in Brighton, sources fear it could be quite problematic for the recent couples’ relationship.

“Harry and Olivia are both in the UK, where it’s all been very low-key for them thanks to lockdown. They were forced to spend a lot of time together at home, where it’s sadly becoming clear the age difference between them might be too much,” a source tattles. “Plus, Harry never sticks with the same woman for too long. He’s not a player but he does enjoy dating people from all walks of life. I wouldn’t be surprised if there aren’t rumors about him and Emma before too long.” Indeed, there are already rumors of Styles pairing with Corrin because this tabloid created them!

Recycling Reports

Where to begin with this one? Basically this entire story is complete speculation based on a completely normal photo. The only truthful aspect of this report is that the couple officially debuted in January of this year, although they were rumored to have started dating the prior fall. Beyond that, it appears this tabloid twisted a few tropes in an attempt to create a dramatic narrative.

First of all, just because Olivia Wilde was photographed holding a coffee cup without Styles locked in her other arm doesn’t mean they are headed for doom. A couple doesn’t need to spend 24/7 together to have a working romantic relationship. In fact, most relationship experts would probably assert that some independence is quite healthy, and maybe she looked sombre, as they put it, because she was simply having a bad day. Gossip Cop thinks they jumped at the opportunity to speculate trouble just to stir controversy where it doesn’t really exist.

Next, it’s not uncommon for these tabloids to preemptively match film co-stars together, regardless of whether they’re single or not. Thus, it’s not surprising this tabloid is suggesting that things will heat up between Styles and Corrin on the set of their upcoming film. However, there’s simply no basis for this theory. Plenty of actors and actresses are able to separate their on-screen romances from their real life ones, so there’s no need to presumptively suggest this.

Thirdly, the outlet tries to purport that although lockdown allowed them much alone time together, their age difference started stirring problems for them. Tabloids typically rely on this faulty reasoning, making it seem like the pair didn’t know what they were getting into before officially dating. Undoubtedly, the couple discussed how their different stages in life might affect their relationship, and if they didn’t, that probably means they weren’t concerned about it. This is a recycled report that warrants a toss in the trash.

From Strong To Strengthened

Plus, on April 15, the Daily Mail reported that the couple looked absolutely smitten on a romantic pub date in London, saying, “Their rapidly developing relationship is going from strength to strength.” Sources claimed the pair looked totally involved with each other during a date in the English capital. A fellow patron also told The Mirror, “They looked very cosy on an intimate table for two away from other diners. They were grinning like Cheshire cats at each other all night.”

Again, this just further reinforces the notion that Woman’s Day doesn’t have true insight into Wilde and Styles’ relationship. In January, this same tabloid claimed that Wilde and Styles were expecting a baby, but it turned out to be a bad case of bait-and-switch. On another occasion, it alleged that they were already getting married simply because he was wearing a gold band on his ring finger.

Gossip Cop thinks these A-list celebrities can’t catch a break from tabloids who rarely take the time to fact check anything for their sensational stories.

More News From Gossip Cop

Queen Elizabeth Stepping Down In Wake Of Prince Philip’s Death?

Michelle Obama Divorcing Barack, Stepping Away From The Spotlight

Flo From Progressive Net Worth: How Much Actress Stephanie Courtney Makes From The Commercials

This Controversial Shoe Is the Biggest Footwear Trend Of 2021

Alex Rodriguez Warns Ben Affleck To Back Off Jennifer Lopez?