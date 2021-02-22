Reports Say Scarlett Johansson, Colin Jost’s Surprise Wedding Was Almost Called Off

There have been scores of rumors about Scarlett Johansson and her new husband Colin Jost over the past year. Tabloids have reported problems in their relationship that began long before the two tied the knot late last fall. Gossip Cop investigated the rumors to determine if the couple was in as much trouble as the gossip magazines claimed.

Scarlett Johansson, Colin Jost Had “Different Visions” For Future?

According to Star, Johansson and Jost had been spending time apart over the summer, leading the tabloid to speculate that the couple was about to call off their wedding. A tipster told the outlet the two had “very different visions for the future,” which was putting their future as a couple into question. With the pandemic spoiling plans for a larger wedding, the outlet wondered if the nuptials would be placed on hold, permanently. Gossip Cop had plenty of reason to doubt the story at the time since Jost had just given an interview on The Ellen DeGeneres Show and spoke about the couple’s wedding plans.

OK! reported shortly afterward that friends and family of Colin Jost and Scarlett Johansson shouldn’t get their hopes up for a “save the date” from the couple anytime soon. The outlet quoted sources who claimed that the couple, who got engaged in 2019, still had a long way to go before they took a trip down the aisle. Along with inevitable delays thanks to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, a source snitched, “They still need to organize a prenup because Scarlett’s worth so much more than Colin and there’s been a debate over where to have it.”

It’s almost embarrassing how totally wrong this tabloid was. The outlet’s poorly timed report came only days AFTER Jost and Johansson announced that they’d gotten married in an intimate ceremony. Seems like the guests didn’t need to hold their breath for a save the date invite, after all.

Jost, Johansson Nearly Broke Up Over The Summer?

That wasn’t the only tabloid that reported that the couple were closer to breaking up than getting married in the lead-up to their low-key wedding. Woman’s Day claimed the two were actually headed for a split over the summer after Johansson was seen without her engagement ring while Jost was “spotted chatting up women” in the Hamptons, an insider explained. The couple’s wedding was proof enough for Gossip Cop that this magazine had no clue what it was talking about.

More recent rumors out of the National Enquirer have indicated that Johansson has begun to boss her new husband around, and has been pushing him to quit his job at Saturday Night Live. Sources told the outlet that the actress thought Jost could do more than SNL had to offer, but the tall tale didn’t sit right with Gossip Cop. Jost was already signed on to several projects outside of the long-running sketch comedy show, proving he could work on other things while still holding down his current role on the show. Obviously, the tabloids know nothing about Johansson and Jost’s plans for the future.