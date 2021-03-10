Reports Say Ryan Seacrest’s Series Of Health Scares Could Spell Disaster

Ryan Seacrest is a workaholic, but the tabloids have claimed that the host could be pushing his limits with his well-being and love life. Gossip Cop has gathered a few stories we’ve investigated about Seacrest that said his health scares have affected his work and relationships. Here’s what we uncovered.

Ryan Seacrest Downplayed His Chronic Fatigue Illness?

Four months ago, the National Enquirer alleged that Ryan Seacrest was suffering from acute fatigue syndrome. According to the tabloid, Seacrest was downplaying his absence from Live with Kelly and Ryan because he was suffering from an unknown disease that could’ve forced him off the show for good. While it was true that the host was missing from the daytime talk show, the magazine insisted that Seacrest was battling flu-like symptoms and doctors believed he was suffering from “chronic fatigue syndrome.”

It should be noted that none of the “doctors” that the tabloid referenced even treated the host, but the paper asserted that Seacrest was warned that he may have to give up his jobs if he wanted to be healthy again. Gossip Cop debunked the report after we clarified that Seacrest was seen on Live looking quite healthy. We also ran the story by a source close to the situation who dismissed the article.

Ryan Seacrest Let Himself Go?

Weeks later, the Globe declared that Seacrest’s life was headed for a tragic tailspin. Using insulting terms such as ragged and “bloated recluse” to describe the host, the paper alleged that Seacrest “shut himself away for days on end, ignoring calls from friends and co-workers and only responding to texts.” The magazine further revealed that Seacrest was “stuffing his face with junk food” and “neglected his hygiene and his workout routine.”

Again, rather than leaning on the words of untraceable sources, Gossip Cop searched for evidence that Ryan Seacrest had “let himself go and what we found was quite the opposite. Around the same time, the host shared several photos of himself on Instagram where he appeared to look just fine and very much still in shape — which he still does.

Lonely Ryan Feared He Never Find Love Again?

Towards the end of 2020, the Enquirer struck again and claimed that Ryan Seacrest was lonely. Seacrest had ended his relationship with Shana Taylor earlier last year, which the tabloid asserted “devastated” the American Idol host. The outlet further revealed that Seacrest’s recent health scares also made him realize that what he wants, even more than success and money, is “another shot at love.” Gossip Cop, however, had already clarified several times that Seacrest was in good health. Still, the magazine asserted that Seacrest was fearful he would never find anyone. Too bad the tabloid failed to mention that after Seacrest broke up with Taylor, he was spotted with another woman. Also, Seacrest was in an on-and-off-again relationship with Taylor since 2013, so if the host doesn’t rush into another relationship, that doesn’t exactly make him “lonely.”

Ryan Seacrest Regrets His Career?

Recently, the same tabloid alleged that Ryan Seacrest was lightening his workload so he wouldn’t work himself to death. The report came on the heels of the news that Seacrest wasn’t hosting this year’s E! Live from the Red Carpet. An insider told the publication that Seacrest felt like he got a wake-up call from his previous health scares and decided it was time to pump the brakes. “Ryan wanted to stop running himself ragged- before it’s too late,” an insider disclosed. Gossip Cop busted the report and clarified that Seacrest’s decision had nothing to do with his health. The host simply explained on Instagram that he wanted to pursue new adventures.

Sure, Ryan Seacrest doesn’t look like he’ll slow down anytime soon, but that doesn’t mean he has regrets, is working himself to death, or is feeling lonely.

More News From Gossip Cop

Julia Roberts’ Husband ‘Glad’ Actress Wants Trial Separation?

Jennifer Lopez Pregnant With ‘Miracle Baby’?

Olivia Munn Shares Her ‘Spiciest’ Braless Photo For Friend’s B-Day

‘Glee’ Curse: The Beloved Show’s Most Tragic Moments

Kim Kardashian Dating Again, Throwing ‘Divorce Party,’ And Seeking Full Custody After Split With Kanye West?