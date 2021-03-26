Reports Say Princess Beatrice’s Marriage Is On The Rocks

Has Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi‘s marriage taken a turn for the worse? That’s the story tabloids have been reporting for months. Gossip Cop has the scoop on the couple and is ready to spill.

Royal Family Causing Trouble?

After Princess Beatrice’s wedding was announced, rumors began swarming that the ceremony would be cancelled. One of these reports came from OK!, which insisted that Beatrice’s father, Prince Andrew, was putting the couple’s union in jeopardy. The article claimed that the prince’s recent scandals would dampen the festivities and likely stop the wedding altogether.

Gossip Cop doubted the report had much truth to it. The magazine’s claim that the couple was cancelling their engagement party turned out to be entirely false, and the couple’s celebration proceeded as planned. The article’s inaccuracy was further realized when Beatrice and Mozzi were married the following summer. Unfortunately, the lovely ceremony didn’t stop tabloids from claiming that the couple’s relationship was in danger.

Princess Beatrice Forcing A Smile?

Is Princess Beatrice putting on a brave face while her marriage falls apart? That’s what New Idea reported earlier this year. A picture of the princess seemingly forcing a smile spurred the speculation. The newlywed’s trouble was allegedly related to Prince Andrew’s scandals and not much else.

Gossip Cop was quick to point out the baselessness of the magazine’s claims. It’s unreasonable to assume marital strife because of a single picture, and a mundane one at that.

Doomed From The Start?

Then, an edition of Star reported that Princess Beatrice and Mozzi’s marriage was suffering. The article claimed that the couple had gotten off to a rocky start, and their future wasn’t looking bright. The publication cited the princess’ naivete, insecurity, and moodiness as the primary cause for friction.

Gossip Cop found the article’s comments to not only be hurtful, but baseless as well. There was no evidence to suggest that the couple was struggling. The magazine’s attacks on Beatrice’s character were an odd and clumsy attempt to stir up some royal drama.

Princess Beatrice Call It Quits?

After the endless tabloid reports alleging trouble in paradise, did the couple finally call it quits? The divorce rumor was pushed heavily by a recent edition of Woman’s Day. The article claimed that the couple decided to part ways after a rocky six months of marriage. The magazine’s unnamed source said that Princess Beatrice was tired of competing with Mozzi’s ex-girlfriend and decided to cut things off for good.

Of course, there was no real evidence to support this, as Gossip Cop was quick to point out. In the time since the article, not only have no divorce proceedings taken place, but there’s nothing to suggest that the couple is even in turmoil. Beatrice even stated publicly that she considers it “a great honor” to be a stepmother to Mozzi’s son. It’s unlikely the couple is separating any time soon, but we doubt the tabloids are done making that claim.

