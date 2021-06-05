Reports Say Prince Charles, Prince William Both Trying To Seize Throne From Queen Elizabeth Before Her Death

Queen Elizabeth rose to power only after her father, King George VI, died in 1952. She’s the longest-reigning monarch in the history of the United Kingdom and remains a beloved figure. Her heir apparent, Prince Charles, has waited longer than anyone in the history of Britain to become King. He’s waited so long that many question his fitness for the job. With Prince William waiting in the wings, tabloids constantly report that that the two are locked in a battle over who will seize the throne. Gossip Cop has debunked tons of these stories.

Prince Charles Fighting His Mother?

Back in 2017, Life & Style claimed Prince Charles was arguing with Queen Elizabeth over the future of the monarchy. Queen Elizabeth had decided to hand the reigns of the United Kingdom over to Prince William. An insider said “there is no way Charles is going to give up the throne after waiting his entire life to take it,” which left Prince William in an uncomfortable position. Gossip Cop brought this story to our own palace insider who assured us it was false. Prince Charles is already taking on some of his mother’s responsibilities, so this was inaccurate, to say the least.

Prince William Seizes Throne?

The Globe, in a cover story, claimed Prince William was king after accusing Prince Charles of killing his mother. Prince William confronted his father and shouted “You killed my mother! I have proof!” before adding, “you are unfit to rule and can never be king.” Apparently, a new eyewitness had spoken up after decades, which is unbelievable enough, and it promised to cut Prince Charles out of the line of succession. This story lacked believability and evidence. We cannot imagine Prince William yelling these words at his father for how hockey and hackneyed they are. This would be over-the-top for Eastenders, let alone reality.

Queen Elizabeth Wants Prince William To Seize Throne?

In a misunderstanding of the word “seize,” the National Enquirer claimed a dying Queen Elizabeth was urging Prince William to seize power from Prince Charles. In nearly any other century, this would result in a full-scale civil war. The supermarket tabloid claimed that Prince Charles may have killed Princess Diana, and would therefore be exiled along with Prince Harry. A source said, “in a shocking showdown at Buckingham Palace, Elizabeth told her oldest child he is OUT, and that William will be Britain’s next king.” Queen Elizabeth does not have the power to do this, for only Parliament can dictate the rules of succession. This was yet another in a string of made-up succession stories.

Queen Dying, Prince Charles Becomes King?

The Globe claimed in 2019 that Queen Elizabeth was on death’s door. As her health faltered, Prince Charles was forced to step up as “temporary regent.” A so-called “palace snitch” said, “he’s completely in charge…this was what he – and especially Camilla – have been waiting for.” Camilla Parker Bowles was drinking to excess in celebration of her mother-in-law’s impending death. Time makes this story look especially absurd, for Queen Elizabeth is still alive and well.

The Fight For The Throne

According to the Enquirer, Prince Charles and Prince William were bitterly fighting for the throne as Queen Elizabeth appeared near death. As you can see, all of these stories have the same basic premise: the queen is old and ill, Prince Charles is paranoid but ambitious, and Prince William is the only man for the job. A source said, “Charles knows his mother wants to bypass him and make William the next king, but he is fighting tooth and nail.” Prince William had no intention of allowing his father to become king, and so a power struggle ensued. Queen Elizabeth is still alive over a year later, so this obviously never happened.

Princess Anne Versus Prince Charles

In a slight twist to the tired formulae, Woman’s Day claimed that siblings Prince Charles and Princess Anne were fighting over the crown. The tabloid claimed Queen Elizabeth was abdicating and felt her daughter would make a stronger monarch. A source said, “Anne’s extremely competitive, and there’s no doubt she’ll take any chance she gets to leapfrog her brother.” Gossip Cop debunked this story by once again pointing out how little authority Queen Elizabeth has in her succession. Only an act of Parliament can determine who ascends the throne, and it’s still Prince Charles.

Queen Unfit, Prince Charles Is Named King

The Globe ran yet another version of this story just recently. Following Prince Philip’s death, the tabloid claimed Queen Elizabeth was “unfit to rule” and was handing power over to Prince Charles. The heir apparent had, according to a source, “decided to seize the moment and blunt calls for Her Majesty to pass the crown to his more popular son, William, who many Britons think would make a better king.” Can you imagine if this had actually happened? You’d read about it in every paper in town. Queen Elizabeth has resumed her royal duties amidst her grief, which effectively disproves this story.

In reality, Queen Elizabeth plans to rule the commonwealth until she dies. She’s already making plans for her 2022 platinum jubilee, a celebration to mark her 70 years as head of state. These stories are exhausting and uniformly false.

