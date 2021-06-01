Reports Say Leonardo DiCaprio, Keanu Reeves, And Gwen Stefani All Getting Married In Malibu Soon

It’s spring, so that must mean love is in the air –even in Hollywood. Tabloids love to report on celebrity weddings and over the last couple of years, Malibu seems like the place everyone is doing it. Gossip Cop has investigated many of these claims. Let’s take revisit some of these stories and see whether or not these couples’ wildest dreams came true.

Leonardo DiCaprio Finally Walking Down The Aisle?

Leonardo DiCaprio, a notorious bachelor, was apparently ready to settle down and get married to longtime girlfriend Camila Morrone early last month. OK! reported that despite being “on the fence for a while” about marriage, the Titanic star is ready to take the plunge with Malibu as a possible location. The proposal is supposed to take place in mid-June… if the story were real. As Gossip Cop pointed out, many stories have come out alleging the couple’s engagement. All of them have been false.

Keanu Reeves Planning A Secret Malibu Wedding?

OK! claimed in 2019 that Keanu Reeves was ready to walk down the aisle with longtime girlfriend Alexandra Grant. The couple became public right around the time this story was published. The actor’s rep hadn’t even confirmed they were together, that’s how new the relationship was. Nevertheless, Reeves apparently proposed to Grant over Italian takeout, candlelight, and Frank Sinatra tunes. Of course, the couple was planning on a Malibu wedding. With little clarification on the couple’s status and the publication’s horrible track record for reporting correctly on Reeves’s personal life, Gossip Cop deemed the story false. It’s a good thing too, because Grant and Reeves are still not married.

Gwen Stefani And Blake Shelton’s Malibu Wedding?

Early in March, Star announced to its readers that Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani had gotten married in – you guessed it – Malibu. Though the couple initially couldn’t decide between a California or Southern wedding, the $2 million ceremony took place on the beach, except it really didn’t. Gossip Cop found the article false since they used the bait and switch method to entice readers. Note: If an article’s title claims something happened but its body says its still in the planning stages, all of it is likely false.

Jennifer Lopez And Alex Rodriguez Joining The Malibu Wedding Craze?

Long before they broke off their engagement, Star alleged Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez were planning their Malibu dream wedding. Wanting the nuptials to take place at home, the couple were leaning towards their Malibu beach house as the location, according to an inside source. Despite the source claiming to know all the wedding details from the amount spent on flowers to the brand of dresses and tuxes, the wedding never happened, and the couple broke up earlier this year.

