Reports Say Kaley Cuoco And Her Husband Are Struggling Under Quarantine

Kaley Cuoco and Karl Cook have had an eventful year. Cuoco received critical acclaim for The Flight Attendant, but more importantly, the two finally moved in together. According to the tabloids, Cuoco and Cook have been at each other’s throats. Here are some stories Gossip Cop has investigated about the couple struggling in quarantine.

Clash In Quarantine

According to the National Enquirer, Kaley Cuoco and Karl Cook were not adjusting well to cohabitation. An insider said they put living together off “for so long because they both love their own space, and spending 24 hours together has been suffocating.” Another so-called source said, “It raised eyebrows when Karl and Kaley didn’t move in together after getting married… now that they have, people hope it doesn’t finish them.” While the couple did take a few years before moving in together, Cuoco said the forced move has been positive. She told Jimmy Kimmel, “It’s been great for our relationship, and we like each other we realized, which is even better.” This story is therefore completely false.

Kaley Cuoco Flirting With Johnny Galecki

Cuoco and her Big Bang Theory co-star Johnny Galecki were, the Enquirer claimed, flirting again via social media. Galecki had recently split from Alaina Meyer and sought to reignite his love with Cuoco. Cook wasn’t happy about these two exes getting chummy, with an insider adding, “Karl isn’t going to appreciate Johnny’s nostalgia act.” Gossip Cop found no social media posts that matched with this narrative. Cuoco and Galecki are still good friends, and Galecki even attended Cuoco and Cook’s wedding. This story had no hard evidence, so we debunked it.

Kaley Cuoco, Karl Cook Fighting Over Kids

Once again, the Enquirer was responsible for an attack on Cuoco and Cook’s marriage. This time, it claimed the two were arguing over whether or not to have children. An insider said, “Kaley is 34 and she knows the dangers of waiting too long to have a child — but she also realizes that once you have a baby, things are a LOT more permanent!” Cuoco wanted to make sure the two would stay together before having a kid.

This story was built not on hard evidence, as Cuoco and Cook have acclimated fabulously to cohabitation. The tabloid used their delayed move-in date as evidence that they’re unhappy, then expected them to hurry up and have a kid. Cuoco has publicly said that she does want children, so that’s only a matter of time. The couple is not struggling right now, so this story was bogus.

Baby After Move-In?

OK! claimed that Kaley Cuoco would get pregnant as soon as she and Cook moved in together. Under the headline “It’s Baby Time!,” an alleged source said, “they hope to be pregnant by fall — Kaley’s already designing a nursery!” Star ran a similar story, saying a glowing Cuoco was “eating healthier and avoiding alcohol.” Fall came and went with no pregnancy, so both of these stories were bogus. Cuoco does want children, but there’s no immediate rush to make it so.

So far, the relationship looks to be doing just fine. All appears to be going well in their household.

There have been no reports of a baby just yet, but we’re sure the couple will announce anything major.

